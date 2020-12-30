MARKET NEWS

Winners of 2020: 8 healthcare and IT stocks surge over 200% this year

In 2020, BSE Healthcare and BSE IT outperformed all other sectoral indices with gains of 61 percent and 56 percent, respectively

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2020 / 11:25 AM IST
In 2020, BSE Healthcare and BSE IT outperformed all other sectoral indices with gains of 61 percent and 56 percent, respectively. During the same period, the benchmark index Sensex rose 15 percent. Stocks in both sectors have seen a phenomenal run with shares of 8 companies gaining over 200 percent each. While analyzing, we considered only companies that have a market-cap of over Rs 1,000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity) 
Tanla Platforms Ltd. | The IT stock has surged 886 percent in 2020 to Rs 695.25 as of December 28, 2020, from  70.50 on December 31, 2019.
Aarti Drugs | The healthcare stock has surged 387 percent in 2020 to Rs 705.15 as of December 28, 2020, from  144.68 on December 31, 2019.
Laurus Labs | The healthcare stock has surged383 percent in 2020 to Rs 347.55 as of December 28, 2020, from  71.91 on December 31, 2019.
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. | The healthcare stock has surged 312 percent in 2020 to Rs 718.05 as of December 28, 2020, from  174.15 on December 31, 2019.
Ramco Systems | The IT stock has surged255 percent in 2020 to Rs 601.90 as of December 28, 2020, from  169.40 on December 31, 2019.
Birlasoft
Marksans Pharma | The healthcare stock has surged249 percent in 2020 to Rs 58.30 as of December 28, 2020, from  16.71 on December 31, 2019.
Granules India | The healthcare stock has surged203 percent in 2020 to Rs 372.60 as of December 28, 2020, from  123.10 on December 31, 2019.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch #Year-ender 2020
first published: Dec 30, 2020 11:25 am

