Winners of 2020: 8 healthcare and IT stocks surge over 200% this year

In 2020, BSE Healthcare and BSE IT outperformed all other sectoral indices with gains of 61 percent and 56 percent, respectively. During the same period, the benchmark index Sensex rose 15 percent. Stocks in both sectors have seen a phenomenal run with shares of 8 companies gaining over 200 percent each. While analyzing, we considered only companies that have a market-cap of over Rs 1,000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Tanla Platforms Ltd. | The IT stock has surged 886 percent in 2020 to Rs 695.25 as of December 28, 2020, from 70.50 on December 31, 2019.

Aarti Drugs | The healthcare stock has surged 387 percent in 2020 to Rs 705.15 as of December 28, 2020, from 144.68 on December 31, 2019.

Laurus Labs | The healthcare stock has surged 383 percent in 2020 to Rs 347.55 as of December 28, 2020, from 71.91 on December 31, 2019.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals | The healthcare stock has surged 312 percent in 2020 to Rs 718.05 as of December 28, 2020, from 174.15 on December 31, 2019.

Ramco Systems | The IT stock has surged 255 percent in 2020 to Rs 601.90 as of December 28, 2020, from 169.40 on December 31, 2019.

Birlasoft | The IT stock has surged 250 percent in 2020 to Rs 247.50 as of December 28, 2020, from 70.75 on December 31, 2019.

Marksans Pharma | The healthcare stock has surged 249 percent in 2020 to Rs 58.30 as of December 28, 2020, from 16.71 on December 31, 2019.