On January 25, benchmark indices fell for the third straight session amid selling in heavyweights and fresh dispute between India and China at Sikkim border. The Sensex shed 530.95 points or 1.09% at 48,347.59, while Nifty was down 133 points or 0.93% at 14,238.90. While the investors are in wait-and-watch mode ahead of the Budget 2021, scheduled to be announced on February 1, brokerages are betting on 10 stocks for the long term:

Piramal Enterprises | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,466.80 | Target: Rs 1,750 | Upside: 19 percent. Over the past year, the company has worked on all strategic priorities such as reducing Balance Sheet leverage, trimming large exposures, and curtailing loan growth. Going forward, loan growth would accrue from the Retail Lending business. With the team, analytics, infrastructure, etc. well in place, PIEL is poised to grow this business significantly over the medium-to-long term.

Esab India | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,810.75 | Target: Rs 2,230 | Upside: 23 percent. Overall, the company is expected to further strengthen its leadership position through value added new product offerings, penetrating automation and robotics products in the welding industry, which will drive growth and help gain market share. Esab’s debt free status would help further enhance its return ratios and operating cash flows earnings momentum and superior margins in the long run led by cost efficiencies, product mix and global capabilities through Colfax Corp.

Infosys | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,322.60 | Target: Rs 1,600 | Upside: 21 percent. Performance during the quarter is indicative of company’s technical capabilities and strong sales team presence in the market. Growth over the near term would be driven by USD12b deal wins (net new wins of USD8b). We expect company to be a key beneficiary of a recovery in IT spends in FY22. Our relative preference for Infosys over TCS is premised on its headroom for increase growth potential, which was further reinforced by this result.

CESC | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 628 | Target: Rs 873 | Upside: 39 percent. Subdued power demand has impacted the profitability of CESC’s businesses in the near term. However, the medium-term story remains intact. Dhariwal has turned profitable, and the performances of DFs should continue to improve as the company gains a better understanding of the circles and leverages from its experience in Kolkata. Untied generation capacity and scale-up of DFs have the potential to boost earnings.

KEC International | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 357.35 | Target: Rs 450 | Upside: 26 percent. Company is steadily diversifying its business to avoid concentration risk from the Power T&D business, with the Railways and Civil segments emerging as strong growth avenues. A strong promoter parentage and focus on the balance sheet should help KECI emerge stronger from the COVID-19 crisis v/s peers.

PVR | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,462.65 | Target: Rs 1,673 | Upside: 14 percent. Given prevailing occupancy caps & dearth of fresh content we expect next quarter to be more or less a replica of 3QFY21 where the focus will be on cost management/liquidity. We expect normalcy to resume from FY22 onwards amid strong content pipe-line (pent-up demand due to bunching up of releases) and gradual relaxation in occupancy caps. Further, current trends on ATP (higher/similar to pre-COVID levels for fresh content released in 3QFY21) and SPH (down only 5.0% YoY from pre-COVID base) indicate no structural change in consumer behavior post-COVID.

HDFC Bank | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,462.40 | Target: Rs 1,720 | Upside: 17 percent. HDFC Bank has delivered strong business growth as the economy continues to recover from the COVID shock. Business activity has picked up, as reflected from the revival in retail loan growth, and disbursements across multiple segments are now higher than pre-COVID levels. The bank’s operating performance remains steady, aided by healthy revenue growth, improving margins, and controlled opex. The asset quality impact due to COVID-19 remains under control, with total restructuring at 0.5% of loans and proforma slippages at Rs 49 b (for 3QFY21).

Larsen and Toubro | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,361.45 | Target: Rs 1,625 | Upside: 19 percent. Over the past one-year, L&T has underperformed the Nifty by ~15%. Adjusted for the valuation of listed subsidiaries, the core business has underperformed Nifty by 30% and is valued ~ 40% below the last peak hit during the interim Budget in Jul’19 after May’19 elections. The stock itself is down 15% from its peak, whereas its subsidiaries have witnessed an over 50% jump. We attribute the underperformance to the COVID-induced impact on economic growth and fiscal concerns towards infrastructure spending in the country. With a recovery in sight, we see room for its core business to see a meaningful re-rating.

Coromandel International | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 839 | Target: Rs 1,090 | Upside: 30 percent. The structural story remains intact with regard to increasing farmers’ awareness about having balanced nutrients in crops. This is likely to aid the shift from urea to complex fertilizers, and CRIN thus stands to be a key beneficiary. However, the key monitorable in the near future shall be RM prices. We expect a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 10%/14%/19% over FY20–23E.