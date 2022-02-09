MARKET NEWS

    Top stock picks by KRChoksey having 10-48% upside

    IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Britannia Industries, ACC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Laxmi Organic Industries are among the top chart picks of KRChoksey.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST
    The Indian market snapped a three-day losing streak to close on a positive note, in a highly volatile session on February 8, as the Reserve Bank of India began its crucial policy meet.
    IndusInd Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 937 | Target: Rs 1,387 | Upside: 48 percent
    Kotak Mahindra Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,818 | Target: Rs 2,690 | Upside: 48 percent
    Britannia Industries | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 3,476 | Target: Rs 3,897 | Upside: 12 percent
    ACC | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 2,304 | Target: Rs 2,540 | Upside: 10 percent
    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 893 | Target: Rs 1,074 | Upside: 20 percent
    Laxmi Organic Industries | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 453 | Target: Rs 620 | Upside: 36 percent
