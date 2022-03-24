English
    These smallcap stocks show an upside potential of up to 32%

    Birlasoft, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company, and Dhampur Sugar Mills among the five smallcap stocks

    Rakesh Patil
    March 24, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST
    Indian benchmark indices ended lower in a volatile session on March 23 dragged by auto, bank, realty and FMCG. Buying in metal, power and pharma stocks helped regain some lost ground. Here is a list of five smallcap stocks which could give up to 32 percent upside:
    Birlasoft | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 467 | Target Price: Rs 580 | Upside: 24 percent
    APL Apollo Tubes | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 909 | Target Price: Rs 1,200 | Upside: 32 percent
    Mahindra Logistics | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 440 | Target Price: Rs 580 | Upside: 32 percent
    Dhampur Sugar Mills | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 532 | Target Price: Rs 692 | Upside: 30 percent
    Star Health & Allied Insurance Company| Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 659 | Target Price: Rs 750 | Upside: 14 percent
