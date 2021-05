March quarter earnings season is in full swing. While a lot of focus has shifted to the intensifying second wave of coronavirus, but individual stock action is still driven by corporate results. Here are the companies from Nifty5o index which announced their March quarter results in the week gone by:

Titan Company | Titan Company reported healthy 48.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone profit for the Q4FY21 at Rs 529 crore against Rs 357 crore a year-ago quarter. Its revenue from operations grew by 61.1 percent YoY to Rs 7,135 crore. The jewellery segment registered a 71.1 percent YoY growth in revenue at Rs 6,422 crore.

Reliance Industries | The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 13,227 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 (Q4FY21), up 108.4 percent YoY amid significant growth in Jio and recovery in Retail segments. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,54,896 crore, up 11 percent YoY. Jio Platforms recorded a 47.5 percent year-on-year (half a percent QoQ) growth in consolidated profit at Rs 3,508 crore and Reliance Retail's net profit for the quarter was Rs 2,247 crore, up 45 percent YoY and 23 percent QoQ. Reliance Industries has also announced dividend of Rs 7 per share. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Hindustan Unilever | The company in the quarter ended March 2021 posted 44.8% YoY growth in the consolidated profit to Rs 2,190 crore compared to Rs 1,512 crore in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations climbed 35 percent to Rs 12,433 crore in Q4 FY21. The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 17 per share for FY21.

Bajaj Auto | Two-wheeler and three-wheeler maker has reported a 1.7 percent YoY growth in its standalone profit to Rs 1,332.1 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. Revenue from operations jumped 26.1 percent to Rs 8,596.1 crore. The margin contracted 70 bps YoY to 17.7 percent during the quarter. The company declared a dividend of Rs 140 per share. Rahul Bajaj has tendered his resignation as non-executive director and Chairman of the company and board appointed Niraj Bajaj as Chairman of the company. The board approved the appointment of Rahul Bajaj as Chairman Emeritus of the company.

Bajaj Finance | Non-banking finance company reported a 42 percent YoY increase in the March quarter profit at Rs 1,347 crore versus Rs 948.1 crore. Net interest income declined to Rs 4,659 crore from Rs 4,684 crore. Gross NPA declined to 1.79 percent and net NPA also dropped to 0.75 percent. The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 for FY21.

Bajaj Finserv | Bajaj Finserv reported a five-fold jump in the March quarter consolidated profit at Rs 979 crore against Rs 194 crore in the same quarter last year. The profit on a sequential basis fell 24.1 percent. Company reported a 15.7 percent growth in the topline at Rs 15,387 crore.

Britannia Industries | Britannia Industries reported 3.3% fall in the consolidated profit at Rs 360.1 crore compared to Rs 372.3 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 9.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,130.7 crore in Q4FY21. It consolidated EBITDA increased 11.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 505.4 crore and margin expanded 30 bps YoY to 16.1 percent in Q4FY21.

HDFC Life Insurance | The company posted a 2.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its March quarter (Q4) consolidated net profit at Rs 319.06 crore. During the quarter, company collected new premiums of Rs 434.47 crore as against Rs 298.40 crore in the year-ago period. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.02 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for FY21.

Axis Bank | The private sector lender posted a net profit of Rs 2,677 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 against loss of Rs 1,387.8 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income grew 11 percent to Rs 7,555 crore in Q4FY21 compared to Rs 6,807.7 crore in Q4FY20. Its deposits grew by 10 percent. The gross non-performing assets increased to 3.70 percent and net NPA climbed to 1.05 percent.

Maruti Suzuki | The carmaker reported a 9.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in profit at Rs 1,166.1 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 24,023.7 crore, up 32 percent from Rs 18,198.7 crore. Its EBITDA grew 28.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,991.4 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted 20 bps YoY to 8.3 percent in the March quarter. The board recommended a dividend of Rs 45 per share for FY21.