These 9 healthcare stocks have rallied over 200% since March 23

Since March 23, 28 healthcare stocks have more than doubled investors' wealth. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The BSE healthcare index has surged nearly 70 percent since March 23, two days before the country went into lockdown. The benchmark index Sensex has risen 45 percent during the period. Investors, it seems, expect healthcare companies do well as they are not only a part of the global effort to find a vaccine or a drug for coronavirus but also stand to gain as the world faces one of its biggest health crises in recent times. 2/11 Since March 23, 28 healthcare stocks have more than doubled investors' wealth. We considered companies with a market cap of more than Rs 500 crore. Nine stocks from the list, however, rallied more than 200 percent during the period, here is their list: 3/11 IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals' share price has surged 359 percent since March 23. On August 5, the stock closed at Rs 750 against a close of Rs 163.25 on March 23. 4/11 Marksans Pharma share price has risen 338 percent. On August 5, the stock closed at Rs 45.80 against Rs 10.45 on March 23. 5/11 Aarti Drugs share price has rallied 312 percent. On August 5, the stock closed at Rs 1882.45 against a close of Rs 456.75 on March 23. 6/11 Dishman Carbogen Amcis share price has moved up 264 percent. On August 5, the stock closed at Rs 207 against a close of Rs 56.80 on March 23. 7/11 SMS Pharmaceuticals share price has surged 221 percent. On August 5, the stock ended at Rs 86.80 against the March 23 close of Rs 27. 8/11 Morepen Laboratories share price has moved up 221 percent during the period. On August 5, the stock closed at Rs 24.75 while on March 23 it ended at Rs 7.71 9/11 Laurus Labs share price has risen 221 percent. On August 5, the stock closed at Rs 1028.60 against Rs 320.85 on March 23. 10/11 Unichem Laboratories' share price has moved up 220 percent. On August 5, the stock ended at Rs 260.50 against March 23 close of Rs 81.30. 11/11 Suven Pharmaceuticals share price is up 208 percent. On August 5, the stock closed at Rs 660.9 against Rs 214.80 on March 23. First Published on Aug 6, 2020 03:59 pm