172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|stocks|these-9-healthcare-stocks-have-rallied-over-200-since-march-23-5654031.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2020 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 9 healthcare stocks have rallied over 200% since March 23

Since March 23, 28 healthcare stocks have more than doubled investors' wealth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
1/11

The BSE healthcare index has surged nearly 70 percent since March 23, two days before the country went into lockdown. The benchmark index Sensex has risen 45 percent during the period. Investors, it seems, expect healthcare companies do well as they are not only a part of the global effort to find a vaccine or a drug for coronavirus but also stand to gain as the world faces one of its biggest health crises in recent times.

Since March low, 28 healthcare stocks have already made investors' wealth double. we considered companies with a market cap over Rs 500 crore. Moneycontrol brings out the 9 stocks from the list which are rallied over 200 percent during the same period.
2/11

Since March 23, 28 healthcare stocks have more than doubled investors' wealth. We considered companies with a market cap of more than Rs 500 crore. Nine stocks from the list, however, rallied more than 200 percent during the period, here is their list:

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals' share price has surged 359 percent since March low. On August 05, 2020 stock price closed at 750 and on March 23, 2020 was at Rs 163.25.
3/11

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals' share price has surged 359 percent since March 23. On August 5, the stock closed at Rs 750 against a close of Rs 163.25 on March 23.

Marksans Pharma share price has risen 338 percent since March low. On August 05, 2020 stock price closed at 45.80 and on March 23, 2020, was at Rs 10.45.
4/11

Marksans Pharma share price has risen 338 percent. On August 5, the stock closed at Rs 45.80 against Rs 10.45 on March 23.

Aarti Drugs share price has rallied 312 percent since March low. On August 05, 2020 stock price closed at 1882.45 and on March 23, 2020, was at Rs 456.75.
5/11

Aarti Drugs share price has rallied 312 percent. On August 5, the stock closed at Rs 1882.45 against a close of Rs 456.75 on March 23.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis share price has moved up 264 percent since March low. On August 05, 2020 stock price closed at 207.00 and on March 23, 2020, was at Rs 56.80.
6/11

Dishman Carbogen Amcis share price has moved up 264 percent. On August 5, the stock closed at Rs 207 against a close of Rs 56.80 on March 23.

SMS Pharmaceuticals share price has surged 221 percent since March low. On August 05, 2020 stock price closed at 86.80 and on March 23, 2020, was at Rs 27.
7/11

SMS Pharmaceuticals share price has surged 221 percent. On August 5, the stock ended at Rs 86.80 against the March 23 close of Rs 27.

Morepen Laboratories share price has moved up 221 percent since March low. On August 05, 2020 stock price closed at 24.75 and on March 23, 2020, was at Rs 7.71
8/11

Morepen Laboratories share price has moved up 221 percent during the period. On August 5, the stock closed at Rs 24.75 while on March 23 it ended at Rs 7.71

Laurus Labs share price has risen 221 percent since March low. On August 05, 2020 stock price closed at 1028.60 and on March 23, 2020, was at Rs 320.85
9/11

Laurus Labs share price has risen 221 percent. On August 5, the stock closed at Rs 1028.60 against Rs 320.85 on March 23.

Unichem Laboratories share price has moved up 220 percent since March low. On August 05, 2020 stock price closed at 260.50 and on March 23, 2020, was at Rs 81.30.
10/11

Unichem Laboratories' share price has moved up 220 percent. On August 5, the stock ended at Rs 260.50 against March 23 close of Rs 81.30.

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price has gained 208 percent since March low. On August 05, 2020 stock price closed at 660.90 and on March 23, 2020, was at Rs 214.80.
11/11

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price is up 208 percent. On August 5, the stock closed at Rs 660.9 against Rs 214.80 on March 23.

First Published on Aug 6, 2020 03:59 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.