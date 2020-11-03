172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|stocks|these-8-stocks-moved-up-consistently-in-last-5-sessions-amid-high-volatility-6059341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 8 stocks moved up consistently in just 5 sessions amid high volatility

In fact, 6 out of these 8 stocks surged over 20 percent in the just 5 trading sessions.

Moneycontrol News
Indian stock market remains uncertain ahead of US presidential elections and amid rising coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe. In the last 5, trading sessions the benchmark index Sensex closed positive for two times and negative three times but there are eight stocks on the BSE universe that consistently moving in an upward direction. Interestingly, 6 out of 8 stocks have already surged over 20 percent in the last 5 trading sessions. We considered stocks with a market cap of over Rs 1000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Route Mobile | In the last five trading sessions, the stock has risen 38 percent to Rs 1095.85 on November 2 from Rs 795.30 as on October 26, 2020.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) | In the five trading sessions, the stock gained 27 percent to Rs 8.21 on November 2 from Rs 6.45 on October 26, 2020.

Carborundum Universal Ltd.

Carborundum Universal | In the five trading sessions, the stock gained 23 percent to Rs 294.75 on November 2 from Rs 239.30 on October 26, 2020.

Adani Green Energy Ltd.

Adani Green Energy | In the five trading sessions, the stock gained 22 percent to Rs 859.15 on November 2 from Rs 704.55 on October 26, 2020.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility | In the five trading sessions, the stock gained 20 percent to Rs 475.55 on November 2 from Rs 396.95 on October 26, 2020.

Adani Enterprises Ltd.

Adani Enterprises | In the five trading sessions, the stock gained 11 percent to Rs 340.85 on November 2 from Rs 306.65 on October 26, 2020.

Kirloskar Oil Engines | In the five trading sessions, the stock gained 5 percent to Rs 102.35 on November 2 from Rs 97.20 on October 26, 2020.

Capri Global Capital Ltd.

Capri Global Capital | In the five trading sessions, the stock gained 5 percent to Rs 249.45 on November 2 from Rs 237.15 on October 26, 2020.

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 03:56 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow

