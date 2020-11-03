These 8 stocks moved up consistently in just 5 sessions amid high volatility

Indian stock market has been volatile due to the US presidential elections and rising coronavirus cases. In the just 5 trading sessions (October 27 to November 02), the benchmark index, Sensex closed positive only for two days, and on the other three days, it closed in the red. But there were eight stocks in the BSE universe that consistently moved up during this period. In fact, 6 out of these 8 stocks surged over 20 percent in these 5 trading sessions. We considered stocks with a market-cap of over Rs 1,000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity).