These 8 stocks moved up consistently in just 5 sessions amid high volatility

Indian stock market has been volatile due to the US presidential elections and rising coronavirus cases. In the just 5 trading sessions (October 27 to November 02), the benchmark index, Sensex closed positive only for two days, and on the other three days, it closed in the red. But there were eight stocks in the BSE universe that consistently moved up during this period. In fact, 6 out of these 8 stocks surged over 20 percent in these 5 trading sessions. We considered stocks with a market-cap of over Rs 1,000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity). Route Mobile | In the five trading sessions, the stock has risen 38 percent to Rs 1095.85 on November 2 from Rs 795.30 as on October 26, 2020. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) | In the five trading sessions, the stock gained 27 percent to Rs 8.21 on November 2 from Rs 6.45 on October 26, 2020. Carborundum Universal | In the five trading sessions, the stock gained 23 percent to Rs 294.75 on November 2 from Rs 239.30 on October 26, 2020. Adani Green Energy | In the five trading sessions, the stock gained 22 percent to Rs 859.15 on November 2 from Rs 704.55 on October 26, 2020. Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility | In the five trading sessions, the stock gained 20 percent to Rs 475.55 on November 2 from Rs 396.95 on October 26, 2020. Adani Enterprises | In the five trading sessions, the stock gained 11 percent to Rs 340.85 on November 2 from Rs 306.65 on October 26, 2020. Kirloskar Oil Engines | In the five trading sessions, the stock gained 5 percent to Rs 102.35 on November 2 from Rs 97.20 on October 26, 2020. Capri Global Capital | In the five trading sessions, the stock gained 5 percent to Rs 249.45 on November 2 from Rs 237.15 on October 26, 2020. First Published on Nov 3, 2020 03:56 pm