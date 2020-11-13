These 8 stocks gain over 100% in FY21 so far, but still have P/E below 5-year average

A high P/E could mean that a stock's price is high relative to its earnings, and possibly overvalued, and vice versa Moneycontrol News Price-to-earnings (P/E) measures a company's current share price against its earnings. It is one of the most widely-used stock analysis tool. A high P/E could mean that a stock's price is high relative to its earnings, and possibly overvalued, and vice versa. In BSE universe, there are 8 stocks that have already gained over 100 percent in FY21 so far, but their trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E is currently below their 5-year average P/E. We have considered companies with a market-cap above Rs 5,000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity) Welspun India | The stock's TTM price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.97 multiple while the 5-year average P/E stood at 17.24 multiple. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 200 percent to Rs 65.45 on November 12, 2020, from Rs 21.80 on March 31, 2020. Jubilant Life Sciences | The stock's TTM price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was at 14.31 multiple while the 5-year average P/E stood at 16.26 multiple. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 180 percent to Rs 696.95 on November 12, 2020, from Rs 248.85 on March 31, 2020. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | The stock's TTM price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.16 multiple while the 5-year average P/E stood at 19.53 multiple. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 134 percent to Rs 483.05 on November 12, 2020, from Rs 206.05 on March 31, 2020. Emami | The stock's TTM price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was at 52.35 multiple while the 5-year average P/E stood at 58.54 multiple. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 126 percent to Rs 383.75 on November 12, 2020, from Rs 170.00 on March 31, 2020. IndusInd Bank | The stock's TTM price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.79 multiple while the 5-year average P/E stood at 24.49 multiple. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 119 percent to Rs 769.15 on November 12, 2020, from Rs 351.15 on March 31, 2020. Deepak Nitrite | The stock's TTM price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was at 18.73 multiple while the 5-year average P/E stood at 20.70 multiple. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 112 percent to Rs 821.20 on November 12, 2020, from Rs 386.60 on March 31, 2020. E.I.D. Parry (India) | The stock's TTM price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was at 7.69 multiple while the 5-year average P/E stood at 33.76 multiple. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 106 percent to Rs 287.40 on November 12, 2020, from Rs 139.75 on March 31, 2020. Aurobindo Pharma | The stock's TTM price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.64 multiple while the 5-year average P/E stood at 16.04 multiple. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 103 percent to Rs 838.95 on November 12, 2020, from Rs 413.05 on March 31, 2020. First Published on Nov 13, 2020 05:03 pm