These 8 stocks gain over 100% in FY21 so far, but still have P/E below 5-year average

Price-to-earnings (P/E) measures a company's current share price against its earnings. It is one of the most widely-used stock analysis tool. A high P/E could mean that a stock's price is high relative to its earnings, and possibly overvalued, and vice versa. In BSE universe, there are 8 stocks that have already gained over 100 percent in FY21 so far, but their trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E is currently below their 5-year average P/E. We have considered companies with a market-cap above Rs 5,000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity)