Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 8 stocks gain over 100% in FY21 so far, but still have P/E below 5-year average

A high P/E could mean that a stock's price is high relative to its earnings, and possibly overvalued, and vice versa

Moneycontrol News
The price-to-earnings (P/E) measures its current share price relative to its per-share earnings. It is the most widely-used stock analysis tool used by investors and analysts for determining the stock valuation. A high P/E could mean that a stock's price is high relative to earnings and possibly overvalued and vice versa. Moneycontrol analysis the stocks which have already gained over 100 percent in FY21 so far but still their current valuation looks relatively undervalued. We excluded companies with a market cap below Rs 5000 crore, and have considered only companies whose trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E is available below their 5-year average P/E. Interestingly, only 8 stocks have made the cut from the BSE universe. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Price-to-earnings (P/E) measures a company's current share price against its earnings. It is one of the most widely-used stock analysis tool. A high P/E could mean that a stock's price is high relative to its earnings, and possibly overvalued, and vice versa. In BSE universe, there are 8 stocks that have already gained over 100 percent in FY21 so far, but their trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E is currently below their 5-year average P/E. We have considered companies with a market-cap above Rs 5,000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Welspun India | The stock's TTM price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.97 multiple while the 5-year average P/E stood at 17.24 multiple. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 200 percent to Rs 65.45 on November 12, 2020, from Rs 21.80 on March 31, 2020.

Welspun India | The stock's TTM price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.97 multiple while the 5-year average P/E stood at 17.24 multiple. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 200 percent to Rs 65.45 on November 12, 2020, from Rs 21.80 on March 31, 2020.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Jubilant Life Sciences  | The stock's TTM price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was at 14.31 multiple while the 5-year average P/E stood at 16.26 multiple. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen  180 percent to Rs  696.95 on November 12, 2020, from Rs  248.85 on March 31, 2020.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals  | The stock's TTM price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.16 multiple while the 5-year average P/E stood at 19.53 multiple. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen  134 percent to Rs  483.05 on November 12, 2020, from Rs  206.05 on March 31, 2020.

Emami Ltd.

Emami | The stock's TTM price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was at 52.35 multiple while the 5-year average P/E stood at 58.54 multiple. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen  126 percent to Rs  383.75 on November 12, 2020, from Rs  170.00 on March 31, 2020.

IndusInd Bank Ltd.

IndusInd Bank | The stock's TTM price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.79 multiple while the 5-year average P/E stood at 24.49 multiple. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen  119 percent to Rs  769.15 on November 12, 2020, from Rs  351.15 on March 31, 2020.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd.

Deepak Nitrite | The stock's TTM price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was at 18.73 multiple while the 5-year average P/E stood at 20.70 multiple. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen  112 percent to Rs  821.20 on November 12, 2020, from Rs  386.60 on March 31, 2020.

E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd.

E.I.D. Parry (India) | The stock's TTM price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was at 7.69 multiple while the 5-year average P/E stood at 33.76 multiple. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen  106 percent to Rs  287.40 on November 12, 2020, from Rs  139.75 on March 31, 2020.

Representative image

Aurobindo Pharma | The stock's TTM price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.64 multiple while the 5-year average P/E stood at 16.04 multiple. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen  103 percent to Rs  838.95 on November 12, 2020, from Rs  413.05 on March 31, 2020.

First Published on Nov 13, 2020 05:03 pm

