These 8 Nifty stocks are trading lower than 2020 levels. Take a look

The benchmark index Nifty has gained about 23 percent in 2021 so far

Ritesh Presswala
December 09, 2021 / 12:07 PM IST
The benchmark index Nifty has gained about 23 percent in 2021. Meanwhile, 26 out of 50 Nifty stocks have outperformed the index, and 24 have underperformed. From the underperformers list, 8 stocks are still trading below their 2020 levels (December 31, 2020 levels). However, according to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, 4 out of these 8 stocks have more strength points than weaknesses.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has fallen about 21 percent to Rs 2461.80 as on December 7, 2021 from Rs 3110.00 on December 31, 2020. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, currently, the stock has more weakness points than strengths. Click here for more details
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has fallen about 13 percent to Rs 4520.70 as on December 7, 2021 from Rs 5205.10 on December 31, 2020. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, currently, the stock has more strengthen points than strengths. Click here for more details
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has fallen about 6 percent to Rs 7186.60 as on December 7, 2021 from Rs 7649.60 on December 31, 2020. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, currently, the stock has more weakness points than strengths. Click here for more details
Bajaj Auto Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has fallen about 5 percent to Rs 3286.45 as on December 7, 2021 from Rs 3444.05 on December 31, 2020. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, currently, the stock has more strengthen points than strengths. Click here for more details
Hindustan Unilever Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has fallen about 3 percent to Rs 2321.60 as on December 7, 2021 from Rs 2395.40 on December 31, 2020. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, currently, the stock has more strengthen points than strengths. Click here for more details
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has fallen about 3 percent to Rs 1937.15 as on December 7, 2021 from Rs 1995.60 on December 31, 2020. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, currently, the stock has more strengthen points than strengths. Click here for more details
Britannia Industries Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has fallen about 3 percent to Rs 3474.20 as on December 7, 2021 from Rs 3576.35 on December 31, 2020. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, currently, the stock has more strengthen points than strengths. Click here for more details
Eicher Motors Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has fallen about 2 percent to Rs 2471.80 as on December 7, 2021 from Rs 2530.90 on December 31, 2020. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, currently, the stock has more weakness points than strengths. Click here for more details
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
Tags: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
first published: Dec 9, 2021 12:06 pm

