These 8 Nifty stocks are trading lower than 2020 levels. Take a look

The benchmark index Nifty has gained about 23 percent in 2021 so far. Meanwhile, 26 out of 50 Nifty stocks have outperformed the index and 24 have underperformed. From the underperformers list, 8 stocks are still trading below their 2020 levels (December 31, 2020). However, according to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, 4 out of these 8 stocks have more strength points than weaknesses.