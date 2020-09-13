These 8 firms with healthy EPS maintain profit margin of at least 15% in last 3 years

For the investors who are on the look out for adding stocks to their portfolio, data points are essential. There are 8 stocks among the BSE companies that have healthy earning per share (minimum EPS of Rs 25 per share) and have been able to maintain at least 15 percent profit margins in each of the last three fiscal years, Moneycontrol analysis showed. We considered stocks with a market cap of over Rs 10,000 crore. Interestingly, 7 out of these 8 stocks have given at least a 20 percent return in FY21 so far. (Data Source: ACE Equity)