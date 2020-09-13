172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|stocks|these-8-firms-with-healthy-eps-maintain-profit-margin-of-at-least-15-in-last-3-years-5827881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2020 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 8 firms with healthy EPS maintain profit margin of at least 15% in last 3 years

From the list, 7 stocks have gained at least 20 percent in the financial year 2021 so far.

Ritesh Presswala
Moneycontrol Analysis companies with rising earning per share (minimum EPS of Rs 25 per share) and should also able to maintain at least 15 percent net profit margins in each of the last three fiscal years. We considered stocks with a market cap of over Rs 10,000 crore. From the BSE universe, 8 stocks met the above criteria. Interestingly, 7 out of these 8 stocks have given at least a 20 percent return in FY21 so far. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

For the investors who are on the look out for adding stocks to their portfolio, data points are essential. There are 8 stocks among the BSE companies that have healthy earning per share (minimum EPS of Rs 25 per share) and have been able to maintain at least 15 percent profit margins in each of the last three fiscal years, Moneycontrol analysis showed. We considered stocks with a market cap of over Rs 10,000 crore. Interestingly, 7 out of these 8 stocks have given at least a 20 percent return in FY21 so far. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

HCL Technologies | The company's earning per share for FY18: Rs 31.37, FY19: Rs 37.34, and FY20: Rs 40.73. The stock price has rallied 65 percent to Rs 721.70 in FY21 so far (in just 5 months of the current fiscal year).

Bajaj Finance | The company's earning per share for FY18: Rs 43.40, FY19: Rs 69.26, and FY20: Rs 87.74. The stock price has rallied 58 percent to Rs 3499.00 in FY21 so far.

Bajaj Auto | The company's earning per share for FY18: Rs 145.80, FY19: Rs 170.29, and FY20: Rs 180.11. The stock price has rallied 44 percent to Rs 2911.45 in FY21 so far.

Oracle Financial Services Software | The company's earning per share for FY18: Rs 144.94, FY19: Rs 161.62, and FY20: Rs 170.26. The stock price has rallied 44 percent to Rs 2930.00 in FY21 so far.

Tata Consultancy Services | The company's earning per share for FY18: Rs 67.61, FY19: Rs 83.93, and FY20: Rs 86.24. The stock price has rallied 28 percent to Rs 2331.60 in FY21 so far.

HDFC Bank | The company's earning per share for FY18: Rs 35.66, FY19: Rs 41.00, and FY20: Rs 49.70. The stock price has rallied 27 percent to Rs 1090.65 in FY21 so far.One of the best stocks to own in the financial sector - HDFC Bank - is well-positioned to deliver strong business momentum with advances growth of 20 percent, consistent margin of 4 percent and impeccable asset quality to aid return ratios. "Unlocking of its subsidiaries listing will also add value, going forward. The stock trades at 2.4 times FY21E adjusted book value, recent correction in price is providing comfort as trades at 30 percent discount to its 10-year average," said Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

Pfizer | The company's earning per share for FY18: Rs 78.70, FY19: Rs 93.78, and FY20: Rs 111.29. The stock price has rallied 23 percent to Rs 4938.55 in FY21 so far.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | The company's earning per share for FY18: Rs 32.54, FY19: Rs 37.74, and FY20: Rs 44.71. The stock price has rallied 2 percent to Rs 1319.20 in FY21 so far.

