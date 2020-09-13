These 8 firms with healthy EPS maintain profit margin of at least 15% in last 3 years

From the list, 7 stocks have gained at least 20 percent in the financial year 2021 so far. Ritesh Presswala For the investors who are on the look out for adding stocks to their portfolio, data points are essential. There are 8 stocks among the BSE companies that have healthy earning per share (minimum EPS of Rs 25 per share) and have been able to maintain at least 15 percent profit margins in each of the last three fiscal years, Moneycontrol analysis showed. We considered stocks with a market cap of over Rs 10,000 crore. Interestingly, 7 out of these 8 stocks have given at least a 20 percent return in FY21 so far. (Data Source: ACE Equity) HCL Technologies | The company's earning per share for FY18: Rs 31.37, FY19: Rs 37.34, and FY20: Rs 40.73. The stock price has rallied 65 percent to Rs 721 in FY21 so far. Bajaj Finance | The company's earning per share for FY18: Rs 43.40, FY19: Rs 69.26, and FY20: Rs 87.74. The stock price has surged 60 percent to Rs 3543 in FY21 so far. Bajaj Auto | The company's earning per share for FY18: Rs 145.80, FY19: Rs 170.29, and FY20: Rs 180.11. The stock price has gained 44 percent to Rs 2914 in FY21 so far. Oracle Financial Services Software | The company's earning per share for FY18: Rs 144.94, FY19: Rs 161.62, and FY20: Rs 170.26. The stock price has rallied 43 percent to Rs 2909 in FY21 so far. Tata Consultancy Services | The company's earning per share for FY18: Rs 67.61, FY19: Rs 83.93, and FY20: Rs 86.24. The stock price has rallied 30 percent to Rs 2374 in FY21 so far. HDFC Bank | The company's earning per share for FY18: Rs 35.66, FY19: Rs 41.00, and FY20: Rs 49.70. The stock price has rallied 25 percent to Rs 1079 in FY21 so far. Pfizer | The company's earning per share for FY18: Rs 78.70, FY19: Rs 93.78, and FY20: Rs 111.29. The stock price has rallied 21 percent to Rs 4875 in FY21 so far. Kotak Mahindra Bank | The company's earning per share for FY18: Rs 32.54, FY19: Rs 37.74, and FY20: Rs 44.71. The stock price has gained 3 percent to Rs 1330 in FY21 so far. First Published on Sep 13, 2020 10:32 am