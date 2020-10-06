These 7 stocks surge over 500% in first half of FY21; do you own any?

Many countries, including India, had to completely or partially shut down all economic activities after the coronavirus pandemic outbreak at the start of the year. In India, a complete lockdown was announced in late March and now we are in the Unlocking phase 5. This jolt on the economy was also reflected in the market initially but the indices started to gain later. In the first half of FY21 (H1FY21), Sensex rose nearly 30 percent. During the same period, 7 stocks from the BSE universe gave over 500 percent return. We considered stocks with a market cap of over Rs 100 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity)