These 7 stocks surge over 500% in first half of FY21; do you own any?

In the first half of FY21 (H1FY21), Sensex rose nearly 30 percent Moneycontrol News Many countries, including India, had to completely or partially shut down all economic activities after the coronavirus pandemic outbreak at the start of the year. In India, a complete lockdown was announced in late March and now we are in the Unlocking phase 5. This jolt on the economy was also reflected in the market initially but the indices started to gain later. In the first half of FY21 (H1FY21), Sensex rose nearly 30 percent. During the same period, 7 stocks from the BSE universe gave over 500 percent return. We considered stocks with a market cap of over Rs 100 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity) Mcleod Russel India | In the first half of FY21, the stock price rose 804 percent to Rs 18.8 (as on September 30) from Rs 2.08 (as on March 31). Praveg Communications (India) | In the first half of FY21, the stock price rose 604 percent to Rs 63.7 (as on September 30) from Rs 9.05 (as on March 31). Birla Tyres | In the first half of FY21, the stock price rose 592 percent to Rs 20.4 (as on September 30) from Rs 2.95 (as on March 31). Vikas Multicorp | In the first half of FY21, the stock price rose 580 percent to Rs 7.75 (as on September 30) from Rs 1.14 (as on March 31). Venus Remedies | In the first half of FY21, the stock price rose 516 percent to Rs 138.6 (as on September 30) from Rs 22.5 (as on March 31). Aarti Drugs | In the first half of FY21, the stock price rose 510 percent to Rs 771.55 (as on September 30) from Rs 126.45 (as on March 31). Tanla Solutions | In the first half of FY21, the stock price rose 502 percent to Rs 292.1 (as on September 30) from Rs 48.5 (as on March 31). First Published on Oct 6, 2020 05:13 pm