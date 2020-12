In 2020, the BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 have rallied around 13 percent each. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices have outperformed the benchmarks, rising 19 percent and 30 percent, respectively. All leading sectors except Bankex have joined the rally. Here is a list of seven stocks that have risen more than 200 percent during the year:

Alok Industries| The stock has risen 660 percent in 2020, with the share touching its 52-week high of Rs 61.40 on July 3, 2020 and a 52-week low of Rs 2.64 on January 20, 2020. Tt is trading 63.27 percent below its 52-week high and 754.17 percent above its 52-week low.

Adani Green Energy | The stock has risen 525 percent in 2020. The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,220 on November 20, 2020 and 52-week low of Rs 83.50 on November 8, 2019. It is trading 17.39 percent below its 52-week high and 1107.01 percent above its 52-week low.

Aarti Drugs | The stock has risen 420 percent in 2020. Its market capitalisation stood at Rs 6,893.54 crore. It has touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,025 on October 8 2020 and a 52-week low of Rs 105.56 on March 19, 2020. It is trading 27.84 percent below its 52-week high and 600.69 percent above its 52-week low. The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 24.26 per share. (September 2020). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 30.47.

Laurus Labs | The stock had risen 376 percent in 2020. The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 365.75 on December 21, 2020 and 52-week low of Rs 61.90 on March 24, 2020. Its market capitalisation stood at Rs 19,352.10 crore. The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 10.95 per share. (September 2020). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 33.09.

Dixon Technologies | The stock had risen 261 percent in 2020. The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 13,906.95 on December 18 and 52-week low of Rs 2,899.95 on March 24, 2020. It is trading 6.09 percent below its 52-week high and 350.35 percent above its 52-week low. Its market capitalisation is at Rs 15,293.09 crore.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals | The stock has risen 255 percent in 2020. Its market capitalisation is at Rs 7,842.77 crore. The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS is at Rs 119.80 per share. (September 2020) and the stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio at 32.10. It touched its 52-week high of Rs 4,161.65 on December 2, 2020 and the 52-week low of Rs 853.40 on November 1, 2019. It is trading 7.68 percent below its 52-week high and 350.21 percent above its 52-week low.