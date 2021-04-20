MARKET NEWS

These 7 Nifty stocks fell over 20% from their 52-week high amid market volatility

We considered only stocks that touched their 52-week high in the calendar year 2021. The list is dominated by banking and auto stocks.

Ritesh Presswala
April 20, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST
The volatility in the Indian equity market increased in the last couple of weeks due to a sudden spike in coronavirus cases and lockdown-like restrictions in several parts of the country. Nifty fell 7 percent to 14,359 from its 52-week high of 15,431. Meanwhile, seven Nifty stocks fell over 20 percent from their yearly highs. We considered only stocks that touched their 52-week high in the calendar year 2021. The list is dominated by banking and auto stocks. (Data Source: ACE Equity).
IndusInd Bank | The stock has fallen 26 percent to Rs 832 from its 52-week high of Rs 1120 which it has touched on February 25, 2021.
Coal India Ltd. | The stock has fallen 24 percent to Rs 124.60 from its 52-week high of Rs 163 which it has touched on February 26, 2021.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd. | The stock has fallen 23 percent to Rs 2785.55 from its 52-week high of Rs 3629 which it has touched on February 18, 2021.
Bajaj Finance Ltd. | The stock has fallen 23 percent to Rs 4479.60 from its 52-week high of Rs 5822 which it has touched on February 16, 2021.
State Bank Of India | The stock has fallen 23 percent to Rs 331.15 from its 52-week high of Rs 428 which it has touched on February 18, 2021.
Eicher Motors Ltd. | The stock has fallen 22 percent to Rs 2370.35 from its 52-week high of Rs 3037 which it has touched on January 22, 2021.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. | The stock has fallen 22 percent to Rs 6511.75 from its 52-week high of Rs 8329 which it has touched on January 12, 2021.
