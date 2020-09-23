These 7 high-priced stocks surged over 50% in last 6 months; do you own any?

When the market recovered in the last 6 months, many individual stocks made the most of it. Data analysis showed there were 29 stocks in the BSE universe that traded above Rs 3,000 apiece on March 23 (when benchmark indices hit a low). Most of these stocks have given at least double-digit returns in the last six months. In fact, 7 of them have surged over 50 percent from March 23 to September 22.