These 7 high-priced stocks surged over 50% in last 6 months; do you own any?

Data analysis showed there were 29 BSE stocks that traded above Rs 3,000 apiece on March 23 (when benchmark indices hit a low). Most of these stocks have given at least double-digit returns in last six months
When the market recovered in the last 6 months, many individual stocks made the most of it. Data analysis showed there were 29 stocks in the BSE universe that traded above Rs 3,000 apiece on March 23 (when benchmark indices hit a low). Most of these stocks have given at least double-digit returns in the last six months. In fact, 7 of them have surged over 50 percent from March 23 to September 22.
Dixon Technologies (India) | In the last 6 months, the stock price has jumped 168 percent to Rs 8,568 on September 22 from Rs 3,198 on March 23.
Bayer CropScience | In the last 6 months, the stock price has jumped 95 percent to Rs 6,000 on September 22 from Rs 3,084 on March 23.
Bharat Rasayan | In the last 6 months, the stock price has jumped 89 percent to Rs 9,252 on September 22 from Rs 4,901 on March 23.
Atul | In the last 6 months, the stock price has jumped 77 percent to Rs 6,197 on September 22 from Rs 3,505 on March 23.
Procter & Gamble Health | In the last 6 months, the stock price has jumped 62 percent to Rs 5,011 on September 22 from Rs 3,094 on March 23.
Honeywell Automation India | In the last 6 months, the stock price has jumped 60 percent to Rs 32,364 on September 22 from Rs 20,190 on March 23.
Maruti Suzuki India | In the last 6 months, the stock price has jumped 53 percent to Rs 6,435 on September 22 from Rs 4,213 on March 23.
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 04:50 pm