Many investors usually stay away from stocks that are highly-priced, as these scrips need higher investments. There 19 high-priced stocks have gained at least 50 percent in the current fiscal (FY21) so far. We considered stocks priced at over Rs 5,000 per share as of February 22. However, in the recent correction, seven stocks from the list have fallen quite a lot and are now trading at least 10 percent below their recent 52-week highs. We considered only stocks which hit their year high in 2021. (Data Source: ACE Equity.)

Maruti Suzuki India | The stock is 19 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 8,400. In FY21 so far, the stock has gained 65 percent at Rs 7,087 as on February 22 from Rs 4,288 on March 31, 2020. The company is a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan. The principal activities of the Company are manufacturing, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts.

Page Industries | The stock is 17 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 32372 . In FY21 so far, the stock has gained 63 percent at Rs 27559 as on February 22 from Rs 16927.80 on March 31, 2020. Page Industries is an Indian manufacturer and retailer of innerwear, loungewear, and socks. It is the exclusive licensee of Jockey International in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Qatar.

SRF | The stock is 14 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 6075 . In FY21 so far, the stock has gained 93 percent at Rs 5350 as on February 22 from Rs 2779.30 on March 31, 2020. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, purchase and sale of technical textiles, chemicals, packaging films and other polymers.

MRF | The stock is 13 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 98,576 . In FY21 so far, the stock has gained 49 percent at Rs 86,995 as on February 22 from Rs 58241.65 on March 31, 2020. The company is Indias largest tyre manufacturer and ranked amongst the Top 20 Global Manufacturers.

Bosch | The stock is 13 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 16,900 . In FY21 so far, the stock has gained 59 percent at Rs 14,932 as on February 22 from Rs 9409.75 on March 31, 2020. The company has presence across automotive technology, industrial technology, consumer goods and energy and building technology.

Indiamart Intermesh | The stock is 13 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 9,952 . In FY21 so far, the stock has gained 355 percent at Rs 8,816 as on February 22 from Rs 1935.90 on March 31, 2020. IndiaMART is an Indian e-commerce company that provides B2C, B2B, and customer-to-customer sales services via its web portal.