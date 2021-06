Profit margin is a ratio of a company's profit divided by its revenue. It is an indicator of how best a company manages its finances. On analysis, Moneycontrol found there are 12 companies on the BSE list whose profit margin increased consistently in the four quarters of FY21. The profit margin of all these companies for each quarter grew at least 10 percent. We considered only those firms whose sales and profit increased in each quarter and have a market-cap of over Rs 1,000 crore. 7 of the 12 firms turned multibaggers in the last one year. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Balaji Amines Ltd. | The stock price has surged 576 percent to Rs 2,700.55 on June 3, 2021 from Rs 399.50 on June 3, 2020.

Tata Elxsi Ltd. | The stock price has surged 337 percent to Rs 3,570.65 on June 3, 2021 from Rs 817.10 on June 3, 2020.

ADF Foods Ltd. | The stock price has surged 255 percent to Rs 1,007.95 on June 3, 2021 from Rs 284.25 on June 3, 2020.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd. | The stock price has surged 254 percent to Rs 1,740.35 on June 3, 2021 from Rs 491.00 on June 3, 2020.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. | The stock price has surged 241 percent to Rs 534.45 on June 3, 2021 from Rs 156.55 on June 3, 2020.

Lux Industries Ltd. | The stock price has surged 224 percent to Rs 3,253.50 on June 3, 2021 from Rs 1,005.25 on June 3, 2020.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. | The stock price has surged 107 percent to Rs 3,831.25 on June 3, 2021 from Rs 1,849.10 on June 3, 2020.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. | The stock price has surged 83 percent to Rs 598.10 on June 3, 2021 from Rs 327.15 on June 3, 2020.

Syngene International Ltd. | The stock price has surged 59 percent to Rs 588.85 on June 3, 2021 from Rs 370.70 on June 3, 2020.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. | The stock price has surged 54 percent to Rs 3,141.45 on June 3, 2021 from Rs 2,045.35 on June 3, 2020.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. | The stock price has surged 40 percent to Rs 793.95 on June 3, 2021 from Rs 565.15 on June 3, 2020.