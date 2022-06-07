These 7 companies saw sales, profit growth exceeded 10% in each of the last 3 fiscals

Three of them have turned multibaggers and Bloomberg’s consensus rating shows that all the seven stocks still have some steam left
Sales and profit growth are essential for a business to survive and thrive. These two parameters not only offer insight into what a company has been doing but also a peek into what lies ahead. Moneycontrol analysed the financial performances of BSE 500 companies for the last three fiscals—FY20, FY21, and FY22—to see which of them posted sales and growth in double digits. Only seven companies made the cut. Of these, three stocks have turned multibaggers in the last three years (Source: ACE Equity). According to Bloomberg’s consensus rating, all the seven stocks have a good upside potential over the next 12 months. The consensus rating is based on analyst recommendations.
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd | Over the last three years, the stock has risen 654 percent—to Rs 3,665 on June 6, 2022 from Rs 486 on June 06, 2019. According to Bloomberg's consensus rating, the stock has an upside potential of about 19 percent, with a target price of Rs 4,356.
Redington (India) | Over the last three years, the stock has risen 158 percent—to Rs 132 on June 06, 2022 from Rs 51 on June 06, 2019. According to the Bloomberg consensus rating, the stock has an upside potential of about 46 percent, with a target price of Rs 193.
PI Industries | Over the last three years, the stock has risen 140 percent —to Rs 2,679 on June 06, 2022 from Rs 1116 on June 06, 2019. According to Bloomberg's consensus rating, the stock has an upside potential of about 14 percent, with a target price of Rs 3,067.
Dr. Lal Pathlabs | Over the last three years, the stock has risen 107 percent —to Rs 2,177 on June 06, 2022 from Rs 1050 on June 06, 2019. Bloomberg's consensus rating says the stock has an upside potential of about 18 percent, with a target price of Rs 2,570.
Caplin Point Laboratories | Over the last three years, the stock has risen 68 percent—to Rs 767 on June 6, 2022 from Rs 458 on June 06, 2019. According to Bloomberg's consensus rating, the stock has an upside potential of about 20 percent, with a target price of Rs 923.
Lux Industries | Over the last three years, the stock has risen 52 percent —to Rs 1965 on June 6, 2022 from Rs 1,295 on June 6, 2019. According to the Bloomberg consensus rating, the stock has an upside potential of about 29 percent, with a target price of Rs 2,533.
Aavas Financiers Ltd. | Over the last three years, the stock has risen 58 percent—to Rs 2,141 on June 6, 2022 from Rs 1,357 on June 6, 2019. According to Bloomberg consensus rating, the stock has an upside potential of about 24 percent, with a target price of Rs 2,652.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol