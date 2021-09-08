These 6 smallcap stocks have moved up 20-90% in last 5 sessions

Indian benchmark indices broke their three-day winning streak to end flat amid volatility on September 7 after hitting record highs levels intraday. In the last 5 trading sessions, benchmark Sensex and Nifty have gained about 1.26 percent while the BSE smallcap index is up 1.56 percent. During the said timeframe, 19 smallcap stocks have consistently moved up, with 6 stocks adding 20-90 percent (Data Source: ACE Equity). Take a look at how these stocks fare on Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.