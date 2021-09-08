MARKET NEWS

These 6 smallcap stocks have moved up 20-90% in last 5 sessions

Take a look at how these stocks fare on Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.

Ritesh Presswala
September 08, 2021 / 01:23 PM IST
Indian benchmark indices broke their three-day winning streak to end flat amid volatility on September 7 after hitting record highs levels intraday. In the last 5 trading sessions, benchmark Sensex and Nifty have gained about 1.26 percent while the BSE smallcap index is up 1.56 percent. During the said timeframe, 19 smallcap stocks have consistently moved up, with 6 stocks adding 20-90 percent (Data Source: ACE Equity). Take a look at how these stocks fare on Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
Zen Technologies Ltd. | During the last 5-day, the stock has risen 92 percent to Rs 186 on September 7, 2021, from Rs 97.10 on August 31, 2021. According to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more weaknesses than strengths. Click here for more details
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. | During the last 5-day, the stock has risen 25 percent to Rs 300.10 on September 7, 2021, from Rs 240.75 on August 31, 2021. According to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more strengths than weaknesses. Click here for more details
Dish TV India Ltd. | During the last 5-day, the stock has risen 23 percent to Rs 15.54 on September 7, 2021, from Rs 12.60 on August 31, 2021. According to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more weaknesses than strengths. Click here for more details
IFB Industries Ltd. | During the last 5-day, the stock has risen 21 percent to Rs 1110.45 on September 7, 2021, from Rs 917.05 on August 31, 2021. According to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more strengths than weaknesses. Click here for more details
Brigade Enterprises Ltd. | During the last 5-day, the stock has risen 20 percent to Rs 399.95 on September 7, 2021, from Rs 334.40 on August 31, 2021. According to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more weaknesses than strengths. Click here for more details
PNC Infratech Ltd. | During the last 5-day, the stock has risen 19 percent to Rs 374.05 on September 7, 2021, from Rs 314.10 on August 31, 2021. According to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more strengths than weaknesses. Click here for more details
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
