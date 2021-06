In FY22 so far, the BSE midcap index has outperformed the benchmark Sensex with the former gaining nearly 12 percent as compared to about 6 percent up move in latter. In the first quarter of FY22 itself, six midcap stocks have gained over 50 percent so far, according to ACE Equity data. As per Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, 4 out of these 6 stocks have more strong points as compared to weakness and threat.