These 5 wire & cable stocks have zoomed over 30% in less than 3 months

Wire and cable companies have had a good FY22, so far, with the top five stocks from the sector surging more than 30 percent in less than three months, ACE Equity data shows. It will only get better from here, with operations expected to improve as supply chains stabilise. An improved demand environment and rising infrastructure investment will give a big boost to the sector, say experts. Moneycontrol SWOT analysis shows that most of these companies have seen profit grow in each of the last three quarters. Strengths outweigh weaknesses for most of these star performers, all stocks are trading near their year-high levels.

Polycab India Ltd. | The share price has risen 41 percent— from Rs 1380.15 on March 31, 2021 to Rs 1948.85 on June 28, 2021. The company's market cap as on June 28 was Rs 29067 crore and it was trading 3 percent below its 52-week high.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. | The share price has risen 37 percent—from Rs 194.1 on March 31, 2021 to Rs 264.95 on June 28, 2021. The company's market cap as on June 28 was Rs 10,511 crore and it was trading 5 percent below its 52-week high.

Finolex Cables Ltd. | The share price has risen 38 percent— from Rs 380.85 on March 31, 2021 to Rs 524.05 on June 28, 2021. The company's market cap as on June 28 was Rs 8,015 crore and it was trading just 3 percent below its 52-week high.

KEI Industries Ltd. | The share price has risen 33 percent— from Rs 522.7 on March 31, 2021 to Rs 693.7 on June 28, 2021. The company's market cap as on June 28 was Rs 6,233 crore and it was trading 5 percent below its 52-week high.