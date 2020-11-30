PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 04:58 PM IST

These 5 stocks gained over 40% in November but are still 40% below their 52-week high

November has been a reasonably good month for Indian shares, with the Sensex gaining 11.45 percent.

The month of November remained a reasonable good month for the Indian equity as Sensex has gained 11.45 percent. Along with the index movement, there were five stocks on the BSE Universe which have also seen a 40 percent upmove in a month but still trading at least 40 percent below their 52-week high. We considered only companies with a market cap of Rs 500 crore (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Thomas Cook (India) | In November, the stock price has risen 77 percent to Rs 47.15 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs 26.70 as on October 30, 2020. However, it traded 71 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 164.80.

Gayatri Projects | In November, the stock price has risen 74 percent to Rs 31.90 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs 18.30 s on October 30, 2020. However, it traded 64  percent below its 52-week high of Rs 88.

IndusInd Bank | In November, the stock price has risen 46 percent to Rs 857.65 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs 585.60 s on October 30, 2020. However, it traded 46  percent below its 52-week high of Rs 1596.35.

Equitas Holdings | In November, the stock price has risen 49 percent to Rs 70 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs 46.90 s on October 30, 2020. However, it traded 42  percent below its 52-week high of Rs 120.50.

Spicejet | In November, the stock price has risen 44 percent to Rs 71.50 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs 49.60 s on October 30, 2020. However, it traded -40  percent below its 52-week high of Rs 120.

