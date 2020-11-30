These 5 stocks gained over 40% in November but are still 40% below their 52-week high

November has been a reasonably good month for Indian shares, with the Sensex gaining 11.45 percent. Moneycontrol News November has been a reasonably good month for Indian shares as the Sensex gained 11.45 percent. Along with the index movement, five stocks on the BSE Universe saw a 40 percent upmove in a month but still at least 40 percent below their 52-week high. We only considered companies with a market cap of Rs 500 crore (Data Source: ACE Equity). Thomas Cook (India) | In November, the stock price rose 77 percent to Rs 47.15 as on November 27, 2020, the last trading day of the month, from Rs 26.70 on October 30, 2020. However, it was still 71 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 164.80. Gayatri Projects | In November, the stock price rose 74 percent to Rs 31.90 as on November 27 from Rs 18.30 s on October 30, 2020. It was still 64 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 88. IndusInd Bank | In November, the stock price rose 46 percent to Rs 857.65, as on November 27, from Rs 585.60 on October 30, 2020. However, it traded 46 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 1,596.35. Equitas Holdings | In November, the stock price rose 49 percent from Rs 46.90 on October 30, 2020. It remained 42 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 120.50. Spicejet | In November, the stock rose 44 percent to Rs 71.50 as on November 27 from Rs 49.60 on October 30, 2020. However, it was still 40 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 120. First Published on Nov 30, 2020 04:58 pm