The financial year 2020-2021 will come to a close on March 31. It is that time of the year when investors calculate their investment returns, assess taxes, and income. Maybe even look at adjusting or rebalancing portfolio depending on the analysis. To help you find more stocks to study, Moneycontrol has shortlisted five stocks that gave at least 15 percent return in the first quarter (April-June) of the last two fiscal years. We considered only companies with a current market-cap of over Rs 500 crore. In four out of these five companies, FIIs increased their holding in the December quarter of FY21 as compared to the September quarter of FY21. Granules India, Ipca Laboratories, and JB Chemicals posted sales growth of over 15 percent in the December quarter of FY21 as compared to the same quarter last fiscal. These companies' profit margin also grew at least 15 percent in the December 2020 quarter. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

AGC Networks | During the April-June quarter of FY19 and FY20, the stock gained 51 percent and 61 percent, respectively. FIIs increased their holding in the December quarter of FY21 to 6.27 percent from 6.07 percent in the September quarter. In the December quarter, the company's sales de-grew by 1 percent to Rs 1,241 crore as compared to Rs 1,258 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. However, it registered a profit margin of 3.73 percent in the December quarter.

Granules India | During the April-June quarter of FY19 and FY20, the stock gained 27 percent and 17 percent, respectively. FIIs increased their holding in the December quarter of FY21 to 26.38 percent from 26.31 percent in the September quarter. In the December quarter, the company posted sales growth of 20 percent at Rs 845 crore as compared to Rs 704 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Profit margin was at 17 percent in the December quarter.

Indostar Capital Finance | During the April-June quarter of FY19 and FY20, the stock gained 22 percent and 38 percent, respectively. FIIs increased their holding in the December quarter of FY21 to 0.02 percent from 0.02 percent in the September quarter. In the December quarter, the company's sales de-grew by 12 percent to Rs 334 crore as compared to Rs 382 crore in the same quarter last year. However, it registered a profit margin of 7.22 percent in the December quarter.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd. | During the April-June quarter of FY19 and FY20, the stock gained 23 percent and 22 percent, respectively. FIIs increased their holding in the December quarter of FY21 to 18.22 percent from 12.40 percent in the September quarter. In the December quarter, the company posted sales growth of 16 percent to Rs 1,410 crore as compared to Rs 1,213 crore in the same quarter last year. It registered a profit margin of 19.13 percent in the December quarter.