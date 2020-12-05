These 5 Midcap Stocks Surge Over 50% In Just 3 Months

The BSE MidCap Index has gained 17 percent in the last three months. During the same period, five midcap stocks gained over 50 percent. Interestingly, 4 out of these 5 stocks were of Adani Group companies. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Adani Green Energy | In the last 3 months, the stock has gained 107 percent to Rs 1,129.20 as on December 4 from Rs 544.65 as on September 4.

Adani Transmission | In the last 3 months, the stock has gained 64 percent to Rs 436.10 as on December 4 from Rs 265.40 as on September 4.

Adani Power | In the last 3 months, the stock has gained 59 percent to Rs 59.60 as on December 4 from Rs 37.60 as on September 4.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company | In the last 3 months, the stock has gained 58 percent to Rs 369.65 as on December 4 from Rs 234.20 as on September 4.