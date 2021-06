Many investors stay away from high-priced stocks as they need higher investment. But during the recent rally in the market, 7 out of 10 high-priced stocks have given at least double-digit returns in just about a 5-month period. In fact, 5 of them have outperformed the Nifty 50 index, which has risen about 12.50 percent in 2021 so far. We considered stocks that fulfill these 2 parameters - share price of more than Rs 10,000 per share and a market-cap of over Rs 2,500 crore as on December 31, 2020. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. | The stock has surged 28 percent to Rs 15,331.90 as on June 8 from Rs 11,968.40 on December 31, 2020. It is trading 10 below its 52-week high of Rs 17,000

3M India Ltd. | The stock has surged 26 percent to Rs 26,300.55 as on June 8 from Rs 20,837.35 on December 31, 2020. It is trading 15 below its 52-week high of Rs 30,975.

Bosch Ltd. | The stock has surged 24 percent to Rs 15,852.90 as on June 8 from Rs 12,788.40 on December 31, 2020. It is trading 6 below its 52-week high of Rs 16,900 .

Shree Cement Ltd. | The stock has surged 21 percent to Rs 28,987.65 as on June 8 from Rs 24,018.80 on December 31, 2020. It is trading 10 below its 52-week high of Rs 32,050.