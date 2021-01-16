These 5 cement and construction stocks gain over 50% in last 3 months

In recent times, cement and construction material sector witnessed good growth as the housing segment is now showing visible pick up that is being helped partially by lower interest rates. 5 stocks from the cement and construction space have gained over 50 percent in last three months. We considered companies with a market-cap of over Rs 250 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Shiva Cement | In last three months, the stock has gained 146 percent from Rs 9.83 on October 15, 2020 to Rs 24.15 on January 15, 2021.

Udaipur Cement Works | In the last three months, the stock has gained 121 percent from Rs 10.77 on October 15, 2020 to Rs 23.80 on January 15, 2021

Jaiprakash Associates | In the last three months, the stock has gained 97 percent from Rs 3.77 on October 15, 2020 to Rs 7.41 on January 15, 2021

Sanghi Industries | In the last three months, the stock has gained 62 percent from Rs 23.95 on October 15, 2020 to Rs 38.85 on January 15, 2021.