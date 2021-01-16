MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

These 5 cement and construction stocks gain over 50% in last 3 months

As the housing segment is now showing pick up helped partially by lower interest rates, cement and construction material companies are also seeing an uptick in demand

Moneycontrol News
January 16, 2021 / 02:47 PM IST
In recent times cement and construction material sector witnesses, good growth as the housing segment is now showing visible pick-up that is being helped partially by lower interest rates. 5 stocks from the sector have gained over 50 percent in the last three months. We considered only companies with a market cap of over Rs 250 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity)
In recent times, cement and construction material sector witnessed good growth as the housing segment is now showing visible pick up that is being helped partially by lower interest rates. 5 stocks from the cement and construction space have gained over 50 percent in last three months. We considered companies with a market-cap of over Rs 250 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity)
Shiva Cement | In the last three months, the stock has gained 146 percent from Rs 9.83 on October 15, 2020 to Rs 24.15 on January 15, 2021.
Shiva Cement | In last three months, the stock has gained 146 percent from Rs 9.83 on October 15, 2020 to Rs 24.15 on January 15, 2021.
Udaipur Cement Works  | In the last three months, the stock has gained 121 percent from Rs 10.77 on October 15, 2020 to Rs 23.80 on January 15, 2021
Udaipur Cement Works  | In the last three months, the stock has gained 121 percent from Rs 10.77 on October 15, 2020 to Rs 23.80 on January 15, 2021
Jaiprakash Associates | In the last three months, the stock has gained 97 percent from Rs 3.77 on October 15, 2020 to Rs 7.41 on January 15, 2021
Jaiprakash Associates | In the last three months, the stock has gained 97 percent from Rs 3.77 on October 15, 2020 to Rs 7.41 on January 15, 2021
Sanghi Industries | In the last three months, the stock has gained 62 percent from Rs 23.95 on October 15, 2020 to Rs 38.85 on January 15, 2021.
Sanghi Industries | In the last three months, the stock has gained 62 percent from Rs 23.95 on October 15, 2020 to Rs 38.85 on January 15, 2021.
Sahyadri Industries | In the last three months, the stock has gained 53 percent from Rs 208.75 on October 15, 2020 to Rs 318.60 on January 15, 2021
Sahyadri Industries | In the last three months, the stock has gained 53 percent from Rs 208.75 on October 15, 2020 to Rs 318.60 on January 15, 2021
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
first published: Jan 16, 2021 02:47 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.