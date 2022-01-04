These 4 stocks have seen prices, volumes go up in the last 3 days

The Indian equity market has carried its strong performance of 2021 into the new year as well. Moneycontrol's analysis of BSE 500 stocks found that four of them have seen a steady rise in prices over the last three sessions. Indicating higher investor interest, these stocks have not only seen brisk trading but their delivery volumes, too, have been rising. These are the four stocks that are on the up and their SWOT analysis by Moneycontrol: