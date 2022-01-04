MARKET NEWS

These 4 stocks have seen prices, volumes go up in the last 3 days

Indicating bullishness, these stocks have also seen their delivery volumes rise with the price as investor interest grows

Ritesh Presswala
January 04, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST
The Indian equity market has carried its strong performance of 2021 into the new year as well. Moneycontrol analysed BSE 500 stocks and found that four of them have seen a steady rise in prices over the last three sessions. Indicating higher investor interest, these stocks have not only seen brisk trading but their delivery volumes, too, have been rising. These are the four stocks that are on the up and their SWOT analysis by Moneycontrol:
Varroc4122
Varroc Engineering Ltd. | The stock has gained 7 percent from Rs 319.55 on December 29, 2021 to Rs 340.40 on January 3, 2022. During the period, the volume has gone up from 8,875 to 24,429, and the deliverable volume from 1,648 to 8,487. Click here for Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
IDFC First Bank Ltd. | The stock has gained 5 percent from Rs 47.40 on December 29, 2021 to Rs 49.65 on January 03, 2022. During the period, the share's volume has gone up from 955773 to 2690818), and deliverable volume from 159305 to 1486049. Click here for Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
Thermax Ltd. | The stock has gained 3 percent from Rs 1762.65 on December 29, 2021 to Rs 1811.85 on January 03, 2022. During the period, the share's volume has gone up from 1573 to 9869), and deliverable volume from 543 to 4741. Click here for Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. | The stock has gained 2 percent from Rs 378.95 on December 29, 2021 to Rs 385.95 on January 03, 2022. During the period, the share's volume has gone up from 38080 to 130613), and deliverable volume from 17134 to 57918. Click here for Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
