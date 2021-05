On May 27, 2021, 14 stocks on the BSE witnessed Golden Cross. Golden Cross is an important technical indicator of bullishness. It occurs when a short-term moving average crosses over a major long-term moving average on the upside. Considering only the stocks that have market-cap of over Rs 100 crore, the list comes down to only four. The 50-day moving average (DMA) of these 4 stocks have crossed above their 200-DMA. Interestingly, these 4 stocks have seen at least a 15 percent up move in the last 1-month. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. | On May 27, the stock's 50-DMA of Rs 179.84 crossed above its 200-DMA of Rs 178.98. The share price has risen 34 percent to Rs 231.45 on May 27 from Rs 172.55 on April 27.

GP Petroleums Ltd. | On May 27, the stock's 50-DMA of Rs 41.90 crossed above its 200-DMA of Rs 41.73. The share price has risen 31 percent to Rs 57.35 on May 27 from Rs 43.8 on April 27.

ICICI Securities Ltd. | On May 27, the stock's 50-DMA of Rs 452.31 crossed above its 200-DMA of Rs 451.11. The share price has risen 26 percent to Rs 583.75 on May 27 from Rs 462.3 on April 27.