These 17 companies posted at least 25% PAT margin in Q1 of last 4 years. Did investors gain equally well?

As the end of June 2021 quarter draws closer, Moneycontrol studied the June quarter performance of BSE companies over the past four years. Study showed 17 companies from the BSE universe with a market-cap of over Rs 5,000 crore each have delivered net profit margins exceeding 25 percent in the June quarter each of the last four fiscal years. Interestingly, from the list, four stocks have already doubled investors' wealth in just the last one year and the rest have gained at least 20 percent during the same period. Top gainers include JSW Holdings, NMDC, Indian Energy Exchange and Adani Ports. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

JSW Holdings | The share price has risen 165 percent to Rs 4,768.9 as on June 18, 2021 from Rs 1,800 on June 17, 2020. Profit margin for the quarter-ended June 2017: 80 percent, June 2018 quarter: 77 percent, June 2019 quarter: 79 percent, and June 2020 quarter: 68 percent.

NMDC | The share price has risen 116 percent to Rs 178.15 as on June 18, 2021 from Rs 82.55 on June 17, 2020. Profit margin for the quarter-ended June 2017: 34 percent, June 2018 quarter: 40 percent, June 2019 quarter: 36 percent, and June 2020 quarter: 27 percent.

Indian Energy Exchange | The share price has risen 109 percent to Rs 378.4 as on June 18, 2021 from Rs 181 on June 17, 2020. Profit margin for the quarter-ended June 2017: 57 percent, June 2018 quarter: 63 percent, June 2019 quarter: 65 percent, and June 2020 quarter: 62 percent.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | The share price has risen 102 percent to Rs 694.6 as on June 18, 2021 from Rs 343.85 on June 17, 2020. Profit margin for the quarter-ended June 2017: 28 percent, June 2018 quarter: 29 percent, June 2019 quarter: 37 percent, and June 2020 quarter: 33 percent.

Hindustan Zinc | The share price has risen 84 percent to Rs 328.8 as on June 18, 2021 from Rs 178.35 on June 17, 2020. Profit margin for the quarter-ended June 2017: 38 percent, June 2018 quarter: 36 percent, June 2019 quarter: 35 percent, and June 2020 quarter: 34 percent.

ICICI Securities | The share price has risen 52 percent to Rs 639.4 as on June 18, 2021 from Rs 419.8 on June 17, 2020. Profit margin for the quarter-ended June 2017: 30 percent, June 2018 quarter: 31 percent, June 2019 quarter: 29 percent, and June 2020 quarter: 35 percent.

Tata Investment Corporation | The share price has risen 52 percent to Rs 1,095.2 as on June 18, 2021 from Rs 719.6 on June 17, 2020. Profit margin for the quarter-ended June 2017: 71 percent, June 2018 quarter: 64 percent, June 2019 quarter: 77 percent, and June 2020 quarter: 70 percent.

Eris Lifesciences | The share price has risen 50 percent to Rs 712.55 as on June 18, 2021 from Rs 474.35 on June 17, 2020. Profit margin for the quarter-ended June 2017: 38 percent, June 2018 quarter: 29 percent, June 2019 quarter: 31 percent, and June 2020 quarter: 30 percent.

Gujarat Pipavav Port | The share price has risen 48 percent to Rs 110.45 as on June 18, 2021 from Rs 74.85 on June 17, 2020. Profit margin for the quarter-ended June 2017: 33 percent, June 2018 quarter: 27 percent, June 2019 quarter: 30 percent, and June 2020 quarter: 29 percent.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment | The share price has risen 46 percent to Rs 3,517.9 as on June 18, 2021 from Rs 2,405.9 on June 17, 2020. Profit margin for the quarter-ended June 2017: 51 percent, June 2018 quarter: 55 percent, June 2019 quarter: 32 percent, and June 2020 quarter: 50 percent.

Sun TV Network | The share price has risen 39 percent to Rs 548.95 as on June 18, 2021 from Rs 395.5 on June 17, 2020. Profit margin for the quarter-ended June 2017: 32 percent, June 2018 quarter: 36 percent, June 2019 quarter: 35 percent, and June 2020 quarter: 44 percent.

SJVN | The share price has risen 34 percent to Rs 28.5 as on June 18, 2021 from Rs 21.2 on June 17, 2020. Profit margin for the quarter-ended June 2017: 64 percent, June 2018 quarter: 48 percent, June 2019 quarter: 59 percent, and June 2020 quarter: 45 percent.

NHPC | The share price has risen 34 percent to Rs 26.6 as on June 18, 2021 from Rs 19.9 on June 17, 2020. Profit margin for the quarter-ended June 2017: 28 percent, June 2018 quarter: 31 percent, June 2019 quarter: 30 percent, and June 2020 quarter: 30 percent.

Oracle Financial Services Software | The share price has risen 29 percent to Rs 3,536.75 as on June 18, 2021 from Rs 2,734.7 on June 17, 2020. Profit margin for the quarter-ended June 2017: 31 percent, June 2018 quarter: 30 percent, June 2019 quarter: 30 percent, and June 2020 quarter: 36 percent.

Nippon Life India Asset Management | The share price has risen 27 percent to Rs 356.7 as on June 18, 2021 from Rs 279.9 on June 17, 2020. Profit margin for the quarter-ended June 2017: 30 percent, June 2018 quarter: 29 percent, June 2019 quarter: 39 percent, and June 2020 quarter: 67 percent.

Muthoot Finance | The share price has risen 25 percent to Rs 1,471.65 as on June 18, 2021 from Rs 1,177.3 on June 17, 2020. Profit margin for the quarter-ended June 2017: 25 percent, June 2018 quarter: 29 percent, June 2019 quarter: 27 percent, and June 2020 quarter: 33 percent.