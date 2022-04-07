These 14 companies see profit rising consistently in last 3 quarters. Do you own any?

As the financial year 2022 has come to a close, the investors are now waiting for the fourth quarter and yearly earnings. To help you put them in perspective, we analysed the earnings of companies that have witnessed a consistent QoQ rise in their profit in the last three-quarters of FY22. We considered only companies with a market-cap exceeding Rs 1,000 crore and their FY21 RoE and RoCE were over 15 percent each. About 32 companies met the above criteria. Interestingly, 14 stocks from the list have surged over 100 percent in the last one year (Data Source: ACE Equity). According to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, all 14 stocks have more strength points than weaknesses. Take a look.
Shivalik Bimetal Controls
| In the past 1 year, the stock has risen 559 percent to Rs 551.10, as on April 5, 2022 from Rs 83.60, as on April 05, 2021.
Yasho Industries Ltd.
| In the past 1 year, the stock has risen 522 percent to Rs 1885.50, as on April 5, 2022 from Rs 302.95, as on April 05, 2021.
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.
| In the past 1 year, the stock has risen 490 percent to Rs 131.50, as on April 5, 2022 from Rs 22.30, as on April 05, 2021.
Angel One Ltd.
| In the past 1 year, the stock has risen 468 percent to Rs 1661.45, as on April 5, 2022 from Rs 292.75, as on April 05, 2021.
BCL Industries Ltd.
| In the past 1 year, the stock has risen 406 percent to Rs 514.35, as on April 5, 2022 from Rs 101.60, as on April 05, 2021.
Sportking India Ltd
. | In the past 1 year, the stock has risen 398 percent to Rs 1131.45, as on April 5, 2022 from Rs 227.36, as on April 05, 2021.
Cosmo Films Ltd.
| In the past 1 year, the stock has risen 219 percent to Rs 2005.55, as on April 5, 2022 from Rs 629.00, as on April 05, 2021.
Dollar Industries Ltd
. | In the past 1 year, the stock has risen 156 percent to Rs 585.65, as on April 5, 2022 from Rs 228.85, as on April 05, 2021.
Persistent Systems Ltd.
| In the past 1 year, the stock has risen 151 percent to Rs 4914.45, as on April 5, 2022 from Rs 1961.10, as on April 05, 2021.
Mastek Ltd.
| In the past 1 year, the stock has risen 150 percent to Rs 3285.80, as on April 5, 2022 from Rs 1312.60, as on April 05, 2021.
Maithan Alloys Ltd.
| In the past 1 year, the stock has risen 136 percent to Rs 1425.30, as on April 5, 2022 from Rs 603.00, as on April 05, 2021.
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd.
| In the past 1 year, the stock has risen 135 percent to Rs 468.40, as on April 5, 2022 from Rs 199.45, as on April 05, 2021.
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
. | In the past 1 year, the stock has risen 116 percent to Rs 245.35, as on April 5, 2022 from Rs 113.78, as on April 05, 2021.
Mindtree Ltd
. | In the past 1 year, the stock has risen 111 percent to Rs 4397.10, as on April 5, 2022 from Rs 2087.80, as on April 05, 2021.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol