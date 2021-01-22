These 13 stocks tripled in value in Sensex’s 6 year journey from 25k to 50k

MARKET NEWS

Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv, however, are leagues ahead, rising 29 and 11 times, respectively.

For India's capital markets, January 21, 2021, was a day for the record books as the Sensex hit 50,000 for the first time. It took the 30-pack index over six years to double the gains—it hit 25,000 for the first time on May 16, 2014. But 13 of its stocks have outdone the index, with their prices up at least three times during the same period. Take a look at them (Data Source: ACE Equity; Note: Considered adjusted share price):
Bajaj Finance Ltd. | The stock has surged 2798 percent— from Rs 176.57 on  May 16, 2014, to Rs 5117 on January 21, 2021.
Bajaj Finserv Ltd. | The stock has surged 1004 percent— from Rs 819.35 on  May 16, 2014, to Rs 9049 on January 21, 2021.
Asian Paints Ltd. | The stock has surged 406 percent— from Rs 536.40 on  May 16, 2014, to Rs 2715 on January 21, 2021.
Titan Company Ltd. | The stock has surged 394 percent— from Rs 306.85 on  May 16, 2014, to Rs 1517 on January 21, 2021.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. | The stock has surged 311 percent— from Rs 452.68 on  May 16, 2014, to Rs 1859 on January 21, 2021.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd. | The stock has surged 308 percent— from Rs 580.70 on  May 16, 2014, to Rs 2367 on January 21, 2021.
Reliance Industries Ltd. | The stock has surged 292 percent— from Rs 535.16 on  May 16, 2014, to Rs 2098 on January 21, 2021.
Nestle India Ltd. | The stock has surged 281 percent— from Rs 4647.95 on  May 16, 2014, to Rs 17715 on January 21, 2021.
HDFC Bank Ltd. | The stock has surged 266 percent— from Rs 402.35 on  May 16, 2014, to Rs 1474 on January 21, 2021.
Infosys Ltd. | The stock has surged 237 percent— from Rs 397.23 on  May 16, 2014, to Rs 1339 on January 21, 2021.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. | The stock has surged 204 percent— from Rs 1078.78 on  May 16, 2014, to Rs 3275 on January 21, 2021.
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. | The stock has surged 201 percent— from Rs 885.45 on  May 16, 2014, to Rs 2,663 on January 21, 2021.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol.
