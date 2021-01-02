These 13 stocks are on Angel Broking's radar for 2021

Angel Broking believes that opening up of the economy along with various stimulus measures announced by the government and the RBI should lead to continued improvement in the economy. Global sentiment is expected to remain buoyant given that development on the vaccine front has been better than market expectations. Moreover, continued fiscal and monetary support from governments and central banks will also provide support to the markets despite a surge in Covid-19 cases globally. Here are top stocks on their radar:

Swaraj Engines | CMP: Rs 1,416 | Target Price: Rs 1,891 | Strong recovery in the tractor industry (due to robust Rabi crop, hike in MSP & a normal monsoon) will benefit players like Swaraj Engines.

NRB Bearings | CMP: Rs 102 | Target Price: | Rs 118 | We expect company to post strong recovery in topline led by rebound in demand in domestic auto sector. Exports to also register strong growth led by existing as well as new customers.

Bandhan Bank | CMP: Rs 413 | Target Price: Rs 525 | Strong deposit base & low cost of funds coupled with diversification away from West Bangal and MFI along with stable NIM's and RoE's will lead to a retaing for the bank.

IDFC First Bank | CMP: Rs 37 | Target Price: Rs 44 | We believe efforts to built retail liability franchise, fresh capital infusion and provision taken on the wholesale book will help to tide over this difficult time.

Atul | CMP: Rs 6,386 | Target Price: Rs 7,339 | Atul has very strong chemistry skill sets and will be one of the biggest beneficiaries due to shifting of production from China.

Galaxy Surfactants | CMP: Rs 2,000 | Target Price: Rs 2,284 | We expect strong growth for the company due to exposure to personal and home care segment and recovery in the specialty segment.

Persistent Systems | CMP: Rs 1,490 | Target Price: Rs 1,677 | Company has won deals worth USD 150mn in Q1Y21 and management has highlighted strong deal pipeline which will drive growth in H2FY21.

Metropolis Healthcare | CMP: Rs 1,949 | Target Price: Rs 2,593 | We are positive on the company given expected long term growth rates of ~15% CAGR, stable margins profile and moderating competitive intensity.

Narayana Hrudayalaya | CMP: Rs 441 | Target Price: 500 | We are positive on the hospital sector with Narayana Hrudayalaya well placed for growth of 10- 15% CAGR. We expect capex to be very limited in the near future and cash flows to improve significantly.

Gujarat Gas | CMP: Rs 380 | Target Price: Rs 450 | Company witnessing strong demand growth from the Industrial sector due to fall in gas prices and also due to environmental concerns of using petcoke as a feedstock in manufacturing sector.

Hawkins Cooker | CMP: Rs 5,866 | Target Price: Rs 6,776 | Gaining market share with peer, strong demand post Covid-19 and increase in penetration of cooking gas to drive higher growth.

JK Lakshmi Cement | CMP: Rs 333 | Target Price: Rs 422 | It is trading at a significant discount compared to other north based cement company such as JK Cement as well as historical valuation.