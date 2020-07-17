These 13 companies have given at least 2% dividend yield in last three fiscals

Many retail investors buy dividend stocks for a constant cash flow from equities. An analysis by Moneycontrol of BSE stocks with market-cap of above Rs 100 crore showed there are 13 companies that have not only given a high dividend in FY20, but have also declared at least 2 percent dividend yield in each of the last three fiscals. Out of 13, six stocks have gained over 25% percent in the last three months. (Data Source: ACE Equity)