These 13 companies have given at least 2% dividend yield in last three fiscals

Out of 13, six stocks have gained over 25% percent in the last three months

1/14 Many retail investors buy dividend stocks for a constant cash flow from equities. An analysis by Moneycontrol of BSE stocks with market-cap of above Rs 100 crore showed there are 13 companies that have not only given a high dividend in FY20, but have also declared at least 2 percent dividend yield in each of the last three fiscals. Out of 13, six stocks have gained over 25% percent in the last three months. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

2/14 Firstsource Solutions' dividend yield for FY20: 9.09%, FY19: 4.25%, FY18: 2.83%. The share price rose 11 percent in the last 3 months.

3/14 Trident's dividend yield for FY20: 8.47%, FY19: 4.18%, FY18: 2.53%. The share price rose 9 percent in the last 3 months.

4/14 Cosmo Films dividend yield for FY20: 7.19%, FY19: 3.09%, FY18: 2.43%. The share price rose 56 percent in the last 3 months.

5/14 Bharti Infratel dividend yield for FY20: 6.56%, FY19: 4.79%, FY18: 4.16%. The share price rose 11 percent in the last 3 months.

6/14 Bajaj Auto dividend yield for FY20: 5.93%, FY19: 2.06%, FY18: 2.18%. The share price rose 26 percent in the last 3 months.

7/14 Gujarat Pipavav Port dividend yield for FY20: 5.79%, FY19: 3.51%, FY18: 2.36%. The share price rose 47 percent in the last 3 months.

8/14 Mphasis dividend yield for FY20: 5.27%, FY19: 2.73%, FY18: 2.37%. The share price rose 50 percent in the last 3 months.

9/14 Tata Chemicals dividend yield for FY20: 4.93%, FY19: 2.13%, FY18: 3.25%. The share price rose 17 percent in the last 3 months.

10/14 Swaraj Engines dividend yield for FY20: 4.44%, FY19: 3.56%, FY18: 2.50%. The share price rose 53 percent in the last 3 months.

11/14 VST Industries dividend yield for FY20: 3.70%, FY19: 2.73%, FY18: 2.66%. The share price rose 8 percent in the last 3 months.

12/14 Infosys dividend yield for FY20: 2.73%, FY19: 2.90%, FY18: 3.83%. The share price rose 46 percent in the last 3 months.

13/14 Tata Investment Corporation dividend yield for FY20: 2.71%, FY19: 2.39%, FY18: 2.70%. The share price roses 5 percent in the last 3 months.

14/14 Nippon Life India Asset Management dividend yield for FY20: 2.01%, FY19: 2.86%, FY18: 2.43%. The share price rose 1 percent in the last 3 months.

First Published on Jul 17, 2020 04:31 pm