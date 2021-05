In FY22 so far, the benchmark index Sensex has slipped over 1.5 percent, whereas midcap and smallcap indices have gained 1.6 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively. As we are in the initial days of the fiscal year 2022, Moneycontrol studied the data for the first half of each of the last three fiscal years. We found that 11 stocks from the BSE universe consistently surged over 15 percent during the first six months of each of last 3 years. We considered only companies with a market-cap of over Rs 1,000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Asian Paints | The stock price jumped 15 percent in H1FY19, 18 percent in H1FY20, and 24 percent in H1FY21.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd. | The stock price jumped 70 percent in H1FY19, 16 percent in H1FY20, and 93 percent in H1FY21.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. | The stock price jumped 22 percent in H1FY19, 34 percent in H1FY20, and 46 percent in H1FY21.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd. | The stock price jumped 16 percent in H1FY19, 21 percent in H1FY20, and 26 percent in H1FY21.

Bharat Rasayan Ltd. | The stock price jumped 42 percent in H1FY19, 42 percent in H1FY20, and 76 percent in H1FY21.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd. | The stock price jumped 39 percent in H1FY19, 25 percent in H1FY20, and 69 percent in H1FY21.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd. | The stock price jumped 23 percent in H1FY19, 29 percent in H1FY20, and 36 percent in H1FY21.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. | The stock price jumped 71 percent in H1FY19, 28 percent in H1FY20, and 44 percent in H1FY21.

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. | The stock price jumped 51 percent in H1FY19, 19 percent in H1FY20, and 66 percent in H1FY21.

Vinati Organics Ltd. | The stock price jumped 33 percent in H1FY19, 31 percent in H1FY20, and 68 percent in H1FY21.