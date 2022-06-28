These 10 stocks surged over 40% in second halves of last 3 calendar years

The year 2022, so far, has been an immensely forgettable one for Indian equity markets. Red-hot inflation, soaring oil prices, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and central banks' actions have triggered a brutal selloff. In the first half of the calendar year 2022, the Sensex and the Nifty have lost about 9 percent and investors are jittery but they may have a reason to hope as we head into July. Analysing the market performance of the last three years, Moneycontrol found that 10 stocks gave more than 40 percent returns in the July-December period in 2021, 2020, and 2019. We only looked at companies with a market cap of over Rs 250 crore. Here is how these 10 stocks fare in Moneycontrol’s SWOT analysis:
Adani Transmission Ltd
. | The stock price gained 48 percent, 69 percent, and 63 percent, respectively, in the second halves of 2019, 2020, and 2021. The stock is trading at Rs 2,142, 29 percent down from its 52-week high of Rs 3,000.
Ajanta Soya Ltd.
| The stock price gained 54 percent, 40 percent, and 96 percent, respectively, in the July-December period in 2019, 2020, and 2021. The stock is trading at Rs 48, 30 percent lower from its 52-week high of Rs 69.
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd.
| The stock price gained 253 percent, 171 percent, and 152 percent, respectively, in the second halves of 2019, 2020, and 2021. The stock is trading at Rs 142, 37 percent lower from its 52-week high of Rs 225.
Banswara Syntex Ltd
. | The stock price gained 59 percent, 64 percent, and 42 percent, respectively, in the second halves of 2019, 2020, and 2021. The stock is trading at Rs 190, 40 percent lower than its 52-week high of Rs 318.
HLE Glascoat Ltd.
| The stock price gained 180 percent, 63 percent, and 67 percent, respectively, in the July-December period in 2019, 2020, and 2021. The stock is trading at Rs 3,315, 56 percent down from its 52-week high of Rs 7,549.
Indo Count Industries Ltd.
| The stock price gained 43 percent, 290 percent, and 47 percent, respectively, during the July-December months in 2019, 2020, and 2021. The stock is trading at Rs 140, 56 percent down from its 52-week high of Rs 315.
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd.
| The stock price gained 61 percent, 67 percent, and 42 percent, respectively, in the second halves of 2019, 2020, and 2021. The stock is trading at Rs 70, 15 percent down from its 52-week high of Rs 82.
RACL Geartech Ltd.
| The stock price gained 53 percent, 96 percent, and 85 percent, respectively, in the July-December period of 2019, 2020, and 2021. The stock is trading at Rs 544, 28 percent lower from its 52-week high of Rs 754.
Steel Exchange India Ltd
. | The stock price gained 109 percent, 81 percent, and 150 percent, respectively, in the second halves of 2019, 2020, and 2021. The stock is trading at Rs 139, which is 47 percent down from its 52-week high of Rs 264.
Zenotech Laboratories Ltd.
| The stock price gained 65 percent, 60 percent, and 52 percent, respectively, in the second halves of 2019, 2020, and 2021. The stock is trading at Rs 49, 35 percent lower from its 52-week high of Rs 75.
