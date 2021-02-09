MARKET NEWS

These 10 stocks mirror market uptrend, gain over 20% in just 6 days

Indian Bank, Dixon Technologies and Hindalco Industries are among the 10 stocks that rallied over 20% in 6 days

Ritesh Presswala
February 09, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST
Indian stock market rallied for the sixth straight day in a row and made new record highs on February 8. The benchmark index BSE Sensex has added over 5,000 points since Budget, and it closed at 51,348 on February 8. During this 6-day rally, 26 stocks from BSE 500 list consistently moved up in each session. 10 out of these 26 stocks have gained over 20 percent in the same period. (Data Source: ACE Equity)
Indian Bank | In the last 6 days, the stock has risen 46 percent to Rs 129.05, as on February 8 from Rs 88.50 as on January 29, 2021.
PNC Infratech | In the last 6 days, the stock has risen 42 percent to Rs 268.10, as on February 8 from Rs 189.40 as on January 29, 2021.
State Bank Of India | In the last 6 days, the stock has risen 41 percent to Rs 396.85, as on February 8 from Rs 282.05 as on January 29, 2021.
SKF India | In the last 6 days, the stock has risen 38 percent to Rs 2420.50, as on February 8 from Rs 1753.45 as on January 29, 2021.
Adani Transmission | In the last 6 days, the stock has risen 24 percent to Rs 573.25, as on February 8 from Rs 461.00 as on January 29, 2021.
Equitas Holdings Ltd. | In the last 6 days, the stock has risen 24 percent to Rs 88.90, as on February 8 from Rs 71.55 as on January 29, 2021.
Adani Enterprises | In the last 6 days, the stock has risen 24 percent to Rs 628.60, as on February 8 from Rs 507.05 as on January 29, 2021.
Hindalco Industries | In the last 6 days, the stock has risen 23 percent to Rs 278.90, as on February 8 from Rs 226.05 as on January 29, 2021.
Dixon Technologies (India) | In the last 6 days, the stock has risen 23 percent to Rs 17342.55, as on February 8 from Rs 14129.90 as on January 29, 2021.
Piramal Enterprises | In the last 6 days, the stock has risen 21 percent to Rs 1591.10, as on February 8 from Rs 1311.60 as on January 29, 2021.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
TAGS: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
first published: Feb 9, 2021 12:09 pm

