These 10 penny stocks turned multibaggers in 2020, take a look

Alok Industries, Subex and Jaiprakash Associates are on the list

Ritesh Presswala
December 29, 2020 / 12:54 PM IST
The year 2020 was a roller coaster ride for investors. While the COVID-19 pandemic makes the year an unprecedented one in living memory, for stock market investors it was the year of some very big surprises. 10 penny stocks of 2019 gained over 200 percent in 2020. We considered stocks that were trading below Rs 25 and had a market cap of over Rs 100 crore at the end of 2019. (Data Source: ACE Equity).
Alok Industries | The stock has surged 602% in 2020 so far to Rs 21.35 as of December 24, 2020, from 3.04 on December 31, 2019.
Subex | The stock has surged 403% in 2020 so far to Rs 29.70 as of December 24, 2020, from 5.90 on December 31, 2019.
Karda Constructions | The stock has surged 376% in 2020 so far to Rs 113.10 as of December 24, 2020, from 23.74 on December 31, 2019.
Kellton Tech Solutions | The stock has surged 301% in 2020 so far to Rs 72.40 as of December 24, 2020, from 18.05 on December 31, 2019.
CG Power & Industrial Solutions | The stock has surged 299% in 2020 so far to Rs 43.20 as of December 24, 2020, from 10.82 on December 31, 2019.
RattanIndia Infrastructure | The stock has surged 253% in 2020 so far to Rs 6.61 as of December 24, 2020, from 1.87 on December 31, 2019.
Marksans Pharma | The stock has surged 247% in 2020 so far to Rs 58.05 as of December 24, 2020, from 16.71 on December 31, 2019.
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) | The stock has surged 237% in 2020 so far to Rs 7.59 as of December 24, 2020, from 2.25 on December 31, 2019.
Bombay Rayon Fashions | The stock has surged 220% in 2020 so far to Rs 13.44 as of December 24, 2020, from 4.20 on December 31, 2019.
Jaiprakash Associates | The stock has surged 214% in 2020 so far to Rs 6.16 as of December 24, 2020, from 1.96 on December 31, 2019.
