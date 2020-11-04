These 10 Nifty stocks were biggest gainers and losers in October

Asian Paints. IndusInd Bank and HDFC are among the 10 stocks that gained more than 10 percent in October 2020. Despite a good second quarter and healthy monthly sales, Hero MotoCorp underperformed. Rakesh Patil The Nifty50 index rose 3.5 percent in October on the back of better earnings from India Inc and also supported by global cues including hopes of a US stimulus package. Kotak Mahindra Bank | Gains 22 percent. The country's third-largest private sector lender by market capitalisation, reported a profit at Rs 2,184.5 crore in the September-ended quarter, registering a 26.7 percent growth year-on-year, aided by lower provisions. Rise in pre-provision operating profit, NII and other income also boosted profitability. Net interest income increased 16.8 percent to Rs 3,913.2 crore in July-September quarter 2020. The provisions and contingencies fell 9.6 percent to Rs 368.59 crore compared to the year-ago period, while the sequential fall was 61.7 percent. Axis Bank | Jumps 16 percent. The private sector lender reported a net profit of Rs 1,683 crore for Q2FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 112 crore in Q2FY20. The bank’s operating profit grew 16 percent year-on-year (YoY) and 18 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 6,898 crore. Its net interest income (NII) grew 20 percent YoY to Rs 7,326 crore in Q2FY21 from Rs 6,102 crore in Q2FY20. The net interest margin (NIM) for Q2FY21 was 3.58 percent against 3.51 percent for Q2FY20. Tata Steel | Gains 14 percent. Tata Steel has recorded its highest-ever quarterly deliveries in the second quarter of FY20, signalling a continued pick-up in demand for steel. The country's leading steelmaker delivered 5.05 million tons of steel in the quarter, a jump of 72 percent quarter on quarter and 22 percent year on year. UltraTech Cement | Advances 13 percent. Aditya Birla Group company UltraTech Cement reported a 113 percent YoY increase in Q2FY21 consolidated net profit at Rs 1,235 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 from Rs 579 crore in the same period last year. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 335.73 crore, including an impairment provision of Rs 57.92 crore towards old advances for purchase of certain land, and impairment provision of Rs 271.18 crore which has been made on a loan receivable (asset held for sale). Asian Paints | Jumps 11 percent. The company has reported a better than expected performance in the September quarter of 2020. Its consolidated net profit grew by 1.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 851.9 crore, hit by higher tax cost, and revenue increased 5.9 percent YoY to Rs 5,350.2 crore in July-September period 2020. JSW Steel | Up 11 percent. The company's consolidated net profit fell 37.1 percent YoY at Rs 1,595 crore against Rs 2,536 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue of the company was up 9.6 percent at Rs 19,264 crore versus Rs 17,572 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 61.6 percent at Rs 4,414 crore versus Rs 2,731 crore and the margin was up at 22.91 percent versus 15.54 percent. ICICI Bank | Adds nearly 11 percent. India's second-largest private sector lender ICICI Bank reported a profit of Rs 4,251.3 crore in the September quarter, a six-fold jump from a profit of Rs 655 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal. Net interest income was up 16.2 percent at Rs 9,366.1 crore from Rs 8,057.4 crore, YoY. The bank has posted a net interest margin at 3.57 percent against 3.69 percent in the previous quarter QoQ. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) for the quarter stood at 5.2 percent versus 5.5 percent and the net NPA was at 1 percent versus 1.2 percent, QoQ. Hero MotoCorp | Down 11 percent. Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has underperformed despite better Q2 results and monthly sales data. Its standalone profit increased to Rs 953.45 crore during the September quarter compared to Rs 874.8 crore in the same period last fiscal. Revenue grew by 23.7 percent year on year to Rs 9,367.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2020, with 7.7 percent growth in volume. The company posted its best-ever monthly sales in October as total sales jumped 34.64 percent YoY to 8,06,848 units against 5,99,248 units. It sold 7,32,498 motorcycles in October 2020 against 5,52,672 in October 2019 and 74,350 scooters in October 2020 versus 46,576 units in October 2019. The company's domestic sales rose 34.77 percent at 7,91,137 units against 5,86,988 units in October 2019. HDFC | Gains more than 10 percent. The company posted a 27.55 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in Q2 FY21 standalone net profit at Rs 2,870.12 crore against Rs 3,961.53 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The number, however, beat market estimated as a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the number to the tune of Rs 2,346.3 crore. The company's total standalone revenue from operations for the said quarter came at Rs 11,727.96 crore against Rs 13,487.44 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income (NII) for the September quarter rose 20.7 percent YoY to Rs 3,647 crore against Rs 3,021 crore in Q2 FY20. IndusInd Bank | Up 11 percent. The company's Q2FY21 consolidated net profit stood at Rs 663.1 crore, up from Rs 510.39 crore QoQ and down from Rs 1,400.96 crore YoY. Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 8,731.52 crore against Rs 8,682.17 crore QoQ and Rs 8,877.53 crore YoY. The bank's Q2FY21 NII grew 12.7 percent YoY to Rs 3,278 crore against 2,909.4 crore in Q2FY20. CNBC-TV18 poll's estimate for NII was Rs 3,263.1 crore. First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:30 am