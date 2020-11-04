These 10 Nifty stocks were biggest gainers and losers in October

Hero MotoCorp | Down 11 percent. Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has underperformed despite better Q2 results and monthly sales data. Its standalone profit increased to Rs 953.45 crore during the September quarter compared to Rs 874.8 crore in the same period last fiscal. Revenue grew by 23.7 percent year on year to Rs 9,367.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2020, with 7.7 percent growth in volume. The company posted its best-ever monthly sales in October as total sales jumped 34.64 percent YoY to 8,06,848 units against 5,99,248 units. It sold 7,32,498 motorcycles in October 2020 against 5,52,672 in October 2019 and 74,350 scooters in October 2020 versus 46,576 units in October 2019. The company's domestic sales rose 34.77 percent at 7,91,137 units against 5,86,988 units in October 2019.