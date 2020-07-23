These 10 IPOs listed with a premium of over 50% in last 5 years

Rossari Biotech, a specialty chemical maker, debuted on July 23 and the listing premium at 58% was much higher than analyst expectations Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Rossari Biotech debuted on July 23 with a stunning listing premium of 58 percent, much higher than analyst expectations. Here are 10 other IPOs with an issue size of over Rs 100 crore that listed in the last 5 years with a premium of more than over 50 percent over the IPO price (Data Source: ACE Equity). 2/11 Avenue Supermarts listed with a huge premium of 105 percent at Rs 604 as against issue price of Rs 295 on March 21, 2017. 3/11 IRCTC listed with a premium of 104 percent at Rs 644 as against issue price of Rs 315 on October 14, 2019. 4/11 Apollo Micro Systems listed with a premium of 77 percent at Rs 478 as against issue price of Rs 270 on January 22, 2018. 5/11 Central Depository Services (India) listed with a premium of 72 percent at Rs 250 as against issue price of Rs 145 on June 30, 2017. 6/11 Capacite Infraprojects listed with a premium of 63 percent at Rs 399 as against issue price of Rs 245 on September 25, 2017. 7/11 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank listed with a premium of 61 percent at Rs 58 as against issue price of Rs 36 on December 12, 2019. 8/11 Quess Corp listed with a premium of 61 percent at Rs 499 as against issue price of Rs 310 on July 12, 2016. 9/11 HDFC Asset Management Company listed with a premium of 59 percent at Rs 1739 as against issue price of Rs 1095 on August 06, 2018. 10/11 Thyrocare Technologies listed with a premium of 58 percent at Rs 662 as against issue price of Rs 420 on May 09, 2016. 11/11 Dixon Technologies (India) listed with a premium of 55 percent at Rs 2725 as against issue price of Rs 1760 on September 18, 2017. First Published on Jul 23, 2020 03:48 pm