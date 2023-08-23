Team effort: Companies behind the Chandrayaan-3 mission

1/7 L&T: The aerospace wing of the engineering behemoth was responsible for supplying crucial components for the launch vehicle of Chandrayaan 3. It supplied critical booster segments, namely the head end segment, middle segment and nozzle bucket flange among other things.

2/7 Mishra Dhatu Nigam: The government-owned metals company supplied critical materials such as cobalt base alloys, nickel base alloys, titanium alloys and special steels for various components of the launch vehicle used in the lunar mission.

3/7 BHEL: The batteries for Chandrayaan-3 were supplied by Bharat Heavy Electricals. Welding Research Institute (WRI) of BHEL was also responsible for supplying bi-metallic adaptors for Chandrayaan 3.

4/7 MTAR Technologies: The company reportedly manufactured key parts for the Chandrayaan-3 mission, including engines and booster pumps.

5/7 Godrej Aerospace: The company produced key engines and thrusters including L110 for the core stage and CE20 engine thrust chamber for the upper stage.

6/7 Ankit Aerospace: The company claims to have supplied alloy steel, stainless steel fasteners and specially-crafted titanium bolts, which are instrumental in enhancing mission durability and performance.