English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

    Team effort: Companies behind the Chandrayaan-3 mission

    A rare feat such as landing a payload on moon is extremely challenging and complex. Here's a compilation of some of the listed and unlisted companies that have been working with ISRO for the Chandrayaan-3 mission

    Moneycontrol News
    August 23, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST
    L&amp;T: The aerospace wing of engineering behemoth was responsible for supplying crucial components for the launch vehicle of Chandrayaan 3. It supplied critical booster segments, namely head end segment, middle segment and nozzle bucket flange, among other things.
    1/7
    L&T: The aerospace wing of the engineering behemoth was responsible for supplying crucial components for the launch vehicle of Chandrayaan 3. It supplied critical booster segments, namely the head end segment, middle segment and nozzle bucket flange among other things.
    Mishra Dhatu Nigam: The government-owned metals company supplied critical materials such as cobalt base alloys, nickel base alloys, titanium alloys, and special steels for various components of the launch vehicle used in the lunar mission.
    2/7
    Mishra Dhatu Nigam: The government-owned metals company supplied critical materials such as cobalt base alloys, nickel base alloys, titanium alloys and special steels for various components of the launch vehicle used in the lunar mission.
    BHEL: The batteries for Chandrayaan 3 were supplied by Bharat Heavy Electricals. Welding Research Institute (WRI) of BHEL was also responsible for supplying bi-metallic adaptors for Chandrayaan 3.
    3/7
    BHEL: The batteries for Chandrayaan-3 were supplied by Bharat Heavy Electricals. Welding Research Institute (WRI) of BHEL was also responsible for supplying bi-metallic adaptors for Chandrayaan 3.
    MTAR Technologies: The company reportedly manufactured key parts for the Chandrayaan 3 mission including engines and booster pumps.
    4/7
    MTAR Technologies: The company reportedly manufactured key parts for the Chandrayaan-3 mission, including engines and booster pumps.
    Godrej Aerospace: The company produced key engine and thrusters including L110 for the core stage and CE20 engine thrust chamber for the upper stage.
    5/7
    Godrej Aerospace: The company produced key engines and thrusters including L110 for the core stage and CE20 engine thrust chamber for the upper stage.
    Ankit Aerospace: The company claims to have supplied alloy steel and stainless steel fasteners, specially crafted titanium bolts that are instrumental in enhancing mission durability and performance.
    6/7
    Ankit Aerospace: The company claims to have supplied alloy steel, stainless steel fasteners and specially-crafted titanium bolts, which are instrumental in enhancing mission durability and performance.
    Walchandnagar Industries: The company said it supplied critical booster segments S200 used in the launch vehicle, flex nozzle control tankages and S200 Flex nozzle hardware.
    7/7
    Walchandnagar Industries: The company said it supplied critical booster segments S200 used in the launch vehicle, flex nozzle control tankages and S200 Flex nozzle hardware.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #(L&T #Chandrayaan-3 #Godrej #ISRO #stocks
    first published: Aug 23, 2023 01:14 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!