Tata Motors, Nestle, HDFC Bank, ACC among 11 stocks to see rise in target prices

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, ACC, L&T Technology Services, HDFC Bank and Nestle India are among the 11 stocks in which broking houses raised the target price.

Rakesh Patil
October 22, 2021 / 12:12 PM IST
A,Black,Led,Board,With,Sensex,And,Nifty,In,Red
Benchmark indices witnessed selling on the third straight session on October 21 mostly dragged by realty, IT and metal names. However, some buying was seen in the banking names.
Jubilant FoodWorks | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Downgrade to hold | Target: Raised to Rs 4,100
Tata Motors | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 625 from Rs 565
Nestle India | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 19,500
L&T Infotech | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Underweight | Target: Raised to Rs 5,500 from Rs 5,150
Sonata Software | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 994 from Rs 936
ICICI Securities | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 970
L&T Technology Services | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Accumulate | Target: Raised to Rs 5,540 from Rs 4,910
ACC | Brokerage: Emkay | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 2,620
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 810
Infosys | Brokerage: Geojit | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 2,074
HDFC Bank | Brokerage: Emkay | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 2,050
first published: Oct 22, 2021 12:12 pm

