MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 6, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Super Six chart picks by KRChoksey for an upside up to 40%

SBI Life Insurance, Godrej Consumer Products, UPL, Cipla, Bajaj Auto and Tata Consultancy Services are among the top chart picks of KRChoksey for an upside of up to 40 percent.

Rakesh Patil
January 06, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST
After four days of rally, the market opened lower on January 6 amid weak global markets on the back of hawkish US Fed meeting minutes and rising cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Here are the top chart picks by broking house KRChoksey for the month January 2022:
After four days of rally, the market opened lower on January 6 amid weak global markets on the back of hawkish US Fed meeting minutes and rising cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Here are the top chart picks by broking house KRChoksey for the month January 2022:
SBI Life Insurance | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,435 | Upside: 17 percent
SBI Life Insurance | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,435 | Upside: 17 percent
Representative image
Godrej Consumer Products | Rating: Accumulate | Target Price: Rs 1,025 | Upside: 7 percent
UPL | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 886 | Upside: 16 percent
UPL | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 886 | Upside: 16 percent
Cipla | Rating: Accumulate | Target Price: Rs 998 | Upside: 7 percent
Cipla | Rating: Accumulate | Target Price: Rs 998 | Upside: 7 percent
Bajaj Auto | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,710 | Upside: 40 percent
Bajaj Auto | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,710 | Upside: 40 percent
Tata Consultancy Services | Rating: Accumulate | Target Price: Rs 4,256 | Upside: 10 percent
Tata Consultancy Services | Rating: Accumulate | Target Price: Rs 4,256 | Upside: 10 percent
Rakesh Patil
Tags: #Nifty #Sensex #Slideshow #Stocks Views
first published: Jan 6, 2022 11:50 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.