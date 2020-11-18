Super six buying picks by Geojit with an upside up to 22%

State Bank of India | LTP: Rs 240.20 | Upside: 22 percent | With Credit-Deposit ratio of 61.27% during such cyclical lows, the bank is well positioned to deploy its excess liquidity into the credit growth. Since the bank is also adequately capitalised, Geojit believe the stock is currently trading at a discount. Therefore reiterate buy rating on the stock, with a revised target price of Rs 294 using the SOTP methodology, valuing the standalone bank at 0.7x FY22E BVPS at Rs 216 and subsidiaries at Rs 97.