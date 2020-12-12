Super six buying ideas from various brokerages with an upside of 12-34%

Benchmark indices ended higher on December 11 with Nifty above 13,500 led by the metal and energy stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 2.2 percent while the Nifty50 was up 1.9 percent for the week ended December 11. Meanwhile, there was 0.7 percent rise seen in the S&P BSE Midcap index, and about 1.3 percent growth recorded in the S&P BSE Smallcap index in the same period. Here are 6 stocks that brokerages are betting on:

Healthcare Global Enterprises | Brokerage: Geojit | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 159 | Target: Rs 189 | Upside: 19 percent. While the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown in different parts of the country has impacted its performance in the last two quarters, Geojit expects to see a recovery in footfall and average revenue per operating bed as lockdown restrictions ease in different parts of the country. The main focus for HCG will now be towards reducing losses at its new centres in Tier1 cities like Mumbai and Kolkata while improving margins and profitability at its mature centres. The recent investment by CVC will enable the company the deleverage its balance sheet and remove a key overhang on the stock.

ICICI Bank | Brokerage: Emkay | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 515 | Target: Rs 600 | Upside: 16 percent. Emkay believe that ICICI’s emergence as a strong retail-cum-digital bank, expected better asset-quality experience with strong provisioning/capital buffer, and thus better growth trajectory and return ratios over FY22/23E will drive a re-rating. Broking house raise target price to Rs 600, valuing the standalone bank at 2x Dec FY22E ABV and subs at Rs 114.

City Union Bank | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 176 | Target: Rs 200 | Upside: 13 percent. A continued conservative approach and yield led pressure on margin is expected to keep the operational performance muted with a gradual pick-up in H2FY22E, as the tide turns towards normalcy. Sequentially, asset quality has improved but the quantum of loans that would be coming up for restructuring and slippages number in coming quarter would be key to monitor.

Rallis India | Brokerage: Emkay | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 285 | Target: Rs 320 | Upside: 12 percent. Broking house expect company to deliver 14% EPS CAGR over FY21-23E and expect ROE to improve 189bps over FY20-23E. The ramp-up in Metribuzin capacity remains the key monitorable in H2FY21 and acts as the largest incremental swing factor in margins and earnings. It believe that the worst for Metribuzin has already played out in Q2, and expect volume recovery from Q3FY21.

Emami | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 427 | Target: Rs 510 | Upside: 19 percent. The management is focusing on improving the growth prospects of the company by launching new products (launched 20 new products in H1FY2021) and entering new categories (ventured into Home care category in Q3FY2021), which bodes well for the company to achieve sustainable revenue growth in the medium to long term. Benign input prices aided the company to remain competitive in the market and redefined strategies to drive growth in some of the non-performing products (Kesh King and Zandu Pancharishta regained double-digit growth trajectory). This gives us a confidence that the promoters have regained focus on improving company’s growth prospects and improving shareholder value, which will also further help in improving valuation multiples.