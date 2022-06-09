Stocks to Watch Today | Wipro, Tata Power, Rail Vikas Nigam, and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

Bank of India: Bank of India raises repo based lending rate after RBI policy. The public sector bank has changed its repo based lending rate to 7.75 percent with immediate effect, from 7.25 percent earlier. The revision is on account of an upward revision in repo rate announced by the RBI on June 8 in its monetary policy.Punjab National Bank: Punjab National Bank increases repo linked lending rate. The state-run lender has revised its repo linked lending rate to 7.40 percent from June 9, from 6.90 percent earlier. The bank has taken this decision after the RBI hiked repo rate.Wipro: Wipro and ServiceNow to support digital journey of Brazil-based Petrobras. The IT services company and ServiceNow will help Petrobras, the largest publicly traded firm in Brazil, to advance its digital journey. The project aims to raise the level of service for internal users and reduce costs by modernising and aligning IT infrastructure processes with the business through a modern cloud solution focused on automation and integration.Tata Power Company: Tata Power Solar commissions EPC project for Brookfield Renewable India. Subsidiary Tata Power Solar has commissioned an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) project of 450 MWDC for Brookfield Renewable India in Rajasthan. The company has set up of over eight lakh modules within record seven months. The project will produce over 800 gigawatt hour of clean energy annually and will help avoid up to 600,000 tonnes of annual CO2 emissions.Rail Vikas Nigam: Rail Vikas Nigam to execute infrastructure projects in Kyrgyz Republic. Rail Vikas Nigam has entered into an agreement with "Kyrgyzindustry" for execution of infrastructure projects in Kyrgyz Republic. Particularly the company is going to execute the railway line network on mutually agreed terms and conditions in the Kyrgyz Republic.Bliss GVS Pharma: Promoter acquires additional 2.5 lakh shares in Bliss GVS Pharma. Promoter Dr Vibha Gagan Sharma and persons acting in concert (PACs) acquired 2.5 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 6. With this, their shareholding in the company stands increased to 2.27 percent, up from 2.03 percent earlier.BLS International Services: BLS International Services acquires ZMPL for Rs 120 crore. The company has acquired Mumbai headquartered largest business correspondent (BC) in the country, Zero Mass Private (ZMPL), for Rs 120 crore. With this all cash acquisition from internal accruals, BLS International becomes the largest BC network in India. It now owns 88.26 percent stake in ZMPL, and State Bank of India continues to hold 6.83 percent stake. ZMPL has been operating the largest BC network for State Bank of India (SBI). The company has a pan-India presence. Apart from SBI, ZMPL has contracts with Utkal Grameen Bank and Karur Vysya Bank.Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals to consider fundraising on June 13. The board on June 13 will consider a proposal to raise funds up to Rs 925 crore by way of issuance of debt securities on a private placement basis.TTI Enterprise: TTI Enterprise to consider stock split on June 28. The company in its filing said the board of directors on June 28 will consider sub-division of shares and fundraising for various business purposes.