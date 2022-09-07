Stocks to Watch Today | Wipro, Interglobe Aviation, Paras Defence and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

: The IT services company has entered an expanded collaboration with Palo Alto Networks to deliver managed security and network transformation solutions like SASE (secure access service edge), cloud security and next-generation SOC (security operations center) solutions based on Zero Trust principles for global enterprises.: The company has received order from NCLT sanctioning Scheme of Amalgamation of subsidiaries Resinova Chemie Limited and Astral Biochem Private Limited with itself. Accordingly, the Scheme of Amalgamation has become effective from September 6.: The company has entered into an exclusive teaming agreement with 'ELDIS Pardubice' s.r.o., Czech Republic. They are intended to provide turnkey anti-drone systems for civilian airports in India.InterGlobe Aviation: Petrus Elbers joins as Chief Executive Officer of InterGlobe Aviation. Petrus Johannes Theodorus Elbers has joined as Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from September 6.: The stock will be in focus as the company said its Fund Raising Committee of the Board has approved the allotment of 3 crore equity shares to QIBs at a price of Rs 27.30 per share. The company raised Rs 81.9 crore through its issue.: The company has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Envien International, Malta and Zuari Envien Bioenergy, to build and operate a biofuel distillery. The company will explore the organic and inorganic business opportunities in the biofuel space in India.: Mirae Asset India Small-Midcap Focus Equity Master Investment Trust acquired 3,03,446 equity shares in the company via open market transactions. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 471.51 per share.: Promoter Raja Ganesan Chandramogan sold 27.20 lakh equity shares or 1.26 percent stake in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 987.8 per share.: Promoter Biocon sold 2,17,89,164 equity shares (or 5.4 percent stake) in the company at an average price of Rs 560.04 per share. However, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 28,28,510 equity shares at an average price of Rs 560 per share.