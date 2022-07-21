Stocks to Watch Today | Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Tata Communications, and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

: RBL Bank, CSB Bank, IDBI Bank to be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 21. CSB Bank, RBL Bank, IDBI Bank, Can Fin Homes, CRISIL, Cyient, Elecon Engineering, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Happiest Minds Technologies, Hindustan Zinc, Himadri Speciality Chemical, IndiaMART InterMESH, ICICI Securities, JSW Energy, Kajaria Ceramics, Meghmani Finechem, Mphasis, Orient Bell, Persistent Systems, Hitachi Energy India, PVR, Quick Heal Technologies, Ramkrishna Forgings, and SRF will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 21.: The software services exporter has reported a 21 percent YoY decline in consolidated profit at Rs 2,563.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, hit by lower operating margin. Gross revenues jumped 18 percent YoY to Rs 21,528.60 crore and the sequential growth was 3.2 percent in Q1FY23. IT services segment revenue increased 13.3 percent YoY to $2,735.5 million (up 0.5 percent QoQ) and growth in constant currency was 17.2 percent YoY (up 2.1 percent QoQ). IT services operating margin for the quarter was at 15 percent, a decrease of 200 bps QoQ and 380 bps YoY. The company expects revenue from IT services business to be in the range of $2,817-$2,872 million, a sequential growth of 3-5 percent.: The private sector lender recorded a 61 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 1,631 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 on significant drop in provisions. Net interest income grew by 16 percent YoY to Rs 4,125 crore during the quarter, and pre-provision operating profit increased by 10 percent YoY to Rs 3,431 crore. Net NPA dropped 3 bps QoQ to 0.67% in Q1.: The bank reported a 32 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 268 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, with trading losses of Rs 55 crore (MTM and realized) weighing on profitability. Disbursements (fund-based) for Q1FY23 grew by 345 percent YoY to Rs 8,445 crore due to low base, with assets under management growing 37 percent YoY to Rs 50,161 crore during the quarter.: The pharma company recorded a 35 percent year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 229.2 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 on lower topline growth and weak operating performance. Revenue declined by 26 percent YoY to Rs 856.9 crore during the quarter, and EBITDA fell by 31 percent to Rs 344.3 crore for the quarter, impacted by continuing supply disruptions in the midst of challenging macro environment.: The company clocked a 83.5 percent YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 544.82 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, driven by other income. Revenue increased 5 percent YoY to Rs 4,310.52 crore during the same quarter.: The company has received a Letter of Award (LOA), from ONGC, Uran. The order includes design, engineering, supply, erection in brief and commissioning of demountable flare stack project on LSTK basis at their ONGC's Uran plant. The order is worth Rs 145 crore and is going to be executed within 30 months.: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 25.66 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, against loss of Rs 12.6 crore in same period last year, following strong revenue growth. Revenue from operations grew by 342% to Rs 437.7 crore during the same period.: The country's largest lender said its Central Board has approved raising of capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instrument in USD/INR and/or any other convertible currency, during FY23. The bank will raising fresh additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital of Rs 7,000 crore, and fresh Tier 2 capital of Rs 4,000 crore.: The company posted consolidated loss of Rs 92.37 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, against profit of Rs 63.32 crore in same period last year impacted by higher power and fuel cost. Revenue from operations grew by nearly 14 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,664.5 crore in Q1FY23.: The tyre manufacturer reported a 62.3% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 8.68 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, dented by higher input cost. Revenue jumped 48% YoY to Rs 2,818.4 crore during the same period.: The company recorded a massive 97% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 0.22 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, impacted by lower topline. Revenue fell nearly 10 percent to Rs 186.3 crore during the same period YoY.: The electrical equipment maker reported a 4 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 243 crore for Q1FY23 on muted EBITDA growth of 2 percent and margin contraction. Revenue grew by 63 percent YoY to Rs 4,230 crore in quarter ended June 2022.: The IT company said the board on July 25 may consider proposal for issue of bonus shares. The board will also consider standalone as well as consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for Q1FY23 on the same date.: The company has appointed Abhijit Kabra as its Chief Executive Officer. The company recorded a 55 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 15.23 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, dented by lower revenue and negative other income. Revenue fell 7.7 percent to Rs 101.32 crore YoY in Q1FY23.: Singareni Collieries Company has been directed by Arbitral Tribunal to pay Rs 242.07 crore within one month from the date of the Award. The Arbitral Tribunal has delivered matter of arbitration between McNally Bharat Engineering Company, and Singareni Collieries Company, and as per the Award, the Claimant (Singareni Collieries) is awarded a total sum of Rs 242.07 crore.: The company has received the balance of the final tranche of Rs 16.50 crore from Godrej Properties, following land sale. With this receipt, the transactions related to the sale of Mumbai land stands completed.