Stocks to Watch Today | Wipro, Dr Reddy's Labs, RITES and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

Wipro: Wipro signs alliance agreement with Eros Investments. Eros Investments has signed an alliance agreement with Wipro, to evolve and scale the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-based content localization solution. The joint content localization service will be available to media and entertainment companies in two deployment models: platform-as-a-service and private cloud deployment.Dr Reddy's Laboratories: LIC acquires additional 2% stake in Dr Reddy's Laboratories. Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired additional 2 percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding in the company stands increased to 5.646 percent, up from 3.644 percent earlier.Vakrangee: Vakrangee enters into seller agreement with Decathlon Sports India. Vakrangee, having 84 percent of Vakrangee Kendra outlets in Tier-4 and 6 towns, has entered into a seller agreement with Decathlon Sports India, a world leader in sports equipment, to offer a complete range of sports equipment and products to the unserved and underserved population of India. Company through its Nextgen physical Kendras and BharatEasy Mobile Superapp will now be able to provide sports equipment’s & products in remote areas of the country.Fineotex Chemical: Promoter acquires additional 1 lakh shares in Fineotex Chemical. Promoter Sanjay Tibrewala acquired additional 1 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. With this, his shareholding in the company stands increased to 3.06 percent, up from 2.97 percent earlier.Prime Focus: Prime Focus arm terminates business agreement with Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. Subsidiary DNEG (technology-enabled visual effects and animation company), and Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced business combination agreement, effective immediately, due to current unfavourable SPAC market conditions and other factors.Ritesh Properties & Industries: Ritesh Properties & Industries approves stock split. The company in its BSE filing said the board has approved a sub-division of equity share having face value of Rs 10 each into equity shares of face value of Re 1 each. It will facilitate greater liquidity of the company's equity shares in the stock market and to widen shareholders' base.Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund buys additional 6.5 lakh shares in Nuvoco Vistas Corporation. Mirae Asset Mutual Fund bought additional 6.5 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. After this, the fund house's shareholding in the company increased to 5.139 percent, up from 4.957 percent earlier.RITES: RITES bags order from Container Corporation of India. The company has secured a business for operation and maintenance of 20 numbers of shunting locomotives for the period of 10 years from Container Corporation of India for Rs 364.56 crore.Dev Information Technology: Dev Information Technology gets web application development contract. The company has bagged order worth Rs 46 lakh for development of web application for Gujarat State Seed Certification Agency. The order will be executed by three years.Continental Chemicals: Continental Chemicals CFO resigns. Puneet Kumar has resigned as Chief Financial officer (CFO) of the company due to personal reasons.Dhruv Consultancy Services: Dhruv Consultancy Services bags project management consultancy services contract. The company has received the Letter of Acceptance for the project management consultancy services for upgradation to 2/4/6 paved shoulders project on newly declared road project in Andhra Pradesh. The company bagged project by making joint bid agreement with Geo Designs & Research (P) Ltd & in association with Kaius Consulting. Consultancy services fees for the said project will be Rs 18.29 crore and the contract period will be of 102 months.Mafatlal Industries: Mafatlal Industries to divest entire stake in Vrata Tech Solutions. The company said the board has approved the proposal for divestment of its entire equity stake or investment, in Vrata Tech Solutions (VTSPL), for Rs 4.07 crore. Company is holding 77.77% stake in the company.