    Stocks to Watch Today | Vedanta, V-Guard Industries, Adani Transmission and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 06, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST
    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank to consider fund raising on June 8. The company said the board on June 8 will consider the proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of debt securities on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.
    RattanIndia Power: RattanIndia Power MD resigns. Vibhav Agarwal has resigned as Managing Director of the company due to his personal reasons. Hence he also ceased to be Key Managerial Personnel of the company on June 3. Asim Kumar De, Whole Time Director of the company, has assigned additional responsibilities to discharge the functions which were earlier assigned to Managing Director, for interim period, till the time a new Managing Director is appointed by the company.
    Vedanta: Vedanta to raise Rs 4,089 crore via NCDs issue. The company in its BSE filing said board of directors approved fund raising of up to Rs 4,089 crore through subscription up to 40,890 number of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10 lakh each, on a private placement basis. Tenure of the instrument is 10 years from the deemed date of allotment, till date of maturity.
    V-Guard Industries: SBI Mutual Fund raises stake in V-Guard Industries. SBI Mutual Fund through its several schemes acquired 59,171 equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 2. With this, its shareholding in the company stands increased to 9.04 percent, up from 9.027 percent earlier.
    Poonawala Fincorp: SEBI revokes securities market ban on Poonawalla Finance's MD Abhay Bhutada in insider trading case. Sebi revoked the securities market ban imposed on Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director of Poonawalla Finance, in a case pertaining to alleged insider trading activities in the shares of Magma Fincorp (which is now known as Poonawalla Fincorp). After conducting a detailed investigation in the matter, Sebi found that "Abhay Bhutada had not communicated UPSI (unpublished price sensitive information)."
    Punjab & Sind Bank: Reserve Bank of India imposes monetary penalty on Punjab & Sind Bank. Reserve Bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 27.50 lakh on the bank. The penalty has been imposed on account of the failure of the bank to comply with certain directions issued by RBI on 'External Benchmark Based Lending'.
    Prudent Corporate Advisory Services: Promoter group acquires additional 2.6 lakh shares in Prudent Corporate Advisory Services. Promoter group - Niketa Sanjay Shah & PACs - acquired 2.6 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 3. With this, promoters shareholding in the company stands increased to 58.44 percent, up from 57.81 percent earlier.
    Representative Image
    Hemisphere Properties India: Hemisphere Properties invites Expression of Interest for farm house plots. The company invited Expression of Interest for farm house plots on land parcel in Chattarpur, New Delhi.
    PNG Gilts: PNG Gilts' Swarup Kumar Saha elevated as MD & CEO of Punjab and Sind Bank. Swarup Kumar Saha has resigned as Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director and Chairmanship of the company, due to ' his elevation as Managing Director & CEO of Punjab and Sind Bank. He will be ceased to be Executive Director of Punjab National Bank.
    Bright Brothers: Bright Brothers to set up two manufacturing units. The company is proposing to set up two manufacturing units in order to cater to its existing customers. It will set up one unit in Haridwar - State Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation Uttarakhand Ltd, and second in Hosur - State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT). These manufacturing units would also have capacity to enhance its production to cater to its new customers.
    Savita Oil Technologies: Savita Oil Technologies to consider stock split on June 21. The company in its BSE filing said the board on June 21 will consider the sub-division of equity shares of the company.
    Man Infraconstruction: Man Infraconstruction arm JV to develop luxury condominium project in USA. MICL Bayshore, LLC, a joint venture entity of MICL Global, Inc has executed a LLC Agreement of 551 Bayshore Partners LLC. They will develop luxury condominium project at Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida, USA. MICL Global, Inc is a subsidiary of Man Infra.
    Valiant Organics: Valiant Organics unit reports blast in reactor in chlorination section in Gujarat. The company informed exchanges about an incidence of blast in reactor in chlorination section of its plant at GIDC, Sarigam, Gujarat. The incident has taken place on June 3. There has been no loss to human life, however, minor injury reported to one person, who is under medical treatment.
