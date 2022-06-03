Stocks to Watch Today | UltraTech Cement, Hindalco, Aether Industries, and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

UltraTech Cement announces Rs 12,886 crore capex: The cement major announced Rs 12,886 crore capex for increasing capacity by 22.6 million tonnes per annum with a mix of brownfield and greenfield expansion. The additional capacity will be created across the country. Commercial production from these new capacities is expected to go on stream in a phased manner by FY25.Hindalco Industries completes divestment process for subsidiary: The company has completed the divestment process for Hindalco Do Brazil Industria Comercia de Alumina LTDA.Aether Industries to make debut on June 3: The speciality chemical manufacturer will make its debut on the bourses on June 3. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 642 per share.MTAR Technologies acquires GEE PEE Aerospace & Defence: The defence company has entered into a share purchase agreement with sellers and GEE PEE Aerospace & Defence for acquisition of 100 percent stake in GEE PEE Aerospace & Defence. The acquisition cost is Rs 8.82 crore.GR Infraprojects signs concession pact with NHAI for road project: The company has signed a concession pact with National Highways Authority of India for a Rs 1,577 crore road project.Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility sales in May grow 329%: The maker of electric two-wheeler Joy sold 2,055 units in May, a growth of 329 percent from a year ago. Wardwizard recently forayed into the high speed scooter segment with Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu+, and fleet management electric scooter Del Go.Seacoast Shipping Services appoints CEO: The company said the board has appointed Patel Dhruvalkumar Natubhai as chief executive. It has also appointed Apurvkumar Pankajbhai Patel and Jaydeep Bakul Shah as independent directors.Black Rose Industries starts commercial production of acrylamide solids: The company started commercial production of acrylamide solids at its facility on June 2. The manufacturing unit is in Jhagadia, Gujarat.Promoters buy 1% stake in Prudent Corporate Advisory Services: Promoter Rameshchandra Chimanlal Shah & persons acting in concert acquired 4.25 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions on June 2. With this, their shareholding in the company has increased to 57.81 percent from 56.78 percent.Promoter Sadhanala Venkata Rao sells 7.75% stake in Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals: Promoter Sadhanala Venkata Rao offloaded 7.75 percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions on June 2. With this, Rao's shareholding in the company stands reduced to 22.39 percent from 30.14 percent.Elevation Capital V FII Holdings offloads 2.16% stake in Fiem Industries. Elevation Capital V FII Holdings sold 2.16 percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions on June 1. With this, its shareholding in the company stands reduced to 6.59 percent from 8.75 percent.Rajnish Wellness to consider issue of bonus shares on June 13. The company informed exchanges that the board on June 13 will consider issue of bonus shares and sub-division of shares of the company having face value of Rs 10 each.