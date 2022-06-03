English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

    Stocks to Watch Today | UltraTech Cement, Hindalco, Aether Industries, and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 03, 2022 / 06:46 AM IST
    UltraTech Cement: UltraTech Cement announces Rs 12,886 crore capex. The cement major announced Rs 12,886 crore towards increasing capacity by 22.6 mtpa with a mix of brownfield and greenfield expansion. This would be achieved by setting-up integrated and grinding units as well as bulk terminals. The additional capacity will be created across the country. Commercial production from these new capacities is expected to go on stream in a phased manner, by FY25.
    UltraTech Cement announces Rs 12,886 crore capex: The cement major announced Rs 12,886 crore capex for increasing capacity by 22.6 million tonnes per annum with a mix of brownfield and greenfield expansion. The additional capacity will be created across the country. Commercial production from these new capacities is expected to go on stream in a phased manner by FY25.
    Hindalco Industries: Hindalco Industries completes disinvestment process for subsidiary. The company has completed disinvestment process for Hindalco Do Brazil Industria Comercia de Alumina LTDA (HDB). HDB is a wholly owned step down subsidiary of Hindalco.
    Hindalco Industries completes divestment process for subsidiary: The company has completed the divestment process for Hindalco Do Brazil Industria Comercia de Alumina LTDA.
    Aether Industries: Aether Industries to make debut on June 3. The specialty chemical manufacturer will make its debut on the bourses on June 3. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 642 per share.
    Aether Industries to make debut on June 3: The speciality chemical manufacturer will make its debut on the bourses on June 3. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 642 per share.
    MTAR Technologies: MTAR Technologies acquires GEE PEE Aerospace & Defence. The defence company has entered into Share Purchase Agreement with sellers and GEE PEE Aerospace & Defence Private Limited for acquisition of 100 percent stake in GEE PEE Aerospace & Defence. The acquisition cost is Rs 8.82 crore.
    MTAR Technologies acquires GEE PEE Aerospace & Defence: The defence company has entered into a share purchase agreement with sellers and GEE PEE Aerospace & Defence for acquisition of 100 percent stake in GEE PEE Aerospace & Defence. The acquisition cost is Rs 8.82 crore.
    GR Infraprojects: Signs concession pact with NHAI for road project. The company has signed concession pact with NHAI for Rs 1,577 crore project.
    GR Infraprojects signs concession pact with NHAI for road project: The company has signed a concession pact with National Highways Authority of India for a Rs 1,577 crore road project.
    Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility: Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility sales in May grow 329%. The electric two-wheeler brand Joy e-bike maker sold 2,055 units in May 2022. With that, the company has clocked a growth of 329 percent as compared to May 2021, when the company had sold 479 units. WardWizard recently forayed into the high-speed scooter segment with Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu+ and fleet management electric scooter Del Go.
    Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility sales in May grow 329%: The maker of electric two-wheeler Joy sold 2,055 units in May, a growth of 329 percent from a year ago. Wardwizard recently forayed into the high speed scooter segment with Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu+, and fleet management electric scooter Del Go.
    Seacoast Shipping Services: Seacoast Shipping Services appoints CEO. The company said the board appointed Patel Dhruvalkumar Natubhai as a Chief Executive Officer of the company. It also appointed Apurvkumar Pankajbhai Patel and Jaydeep Bakul Shah as an Independent Directors.
    Seacoast Shipping Services appoints CEO: The company said the board has appointed Patel Dhruvalkumar Natubhai as chief executive. It has also appointed Apurvkumar Pankajbhai Patel and Jaydeep Bakul Shah as independent directors.
    Black Rose Industries: Black Rose Industries commences commercial production of acrylamide solids. The company has commenced commercial production of acrylamide solids at its manufacturing facility on June 2. The manufacturing facility is situated at Jhagadia, Gujarat.
    Black Rose Industries starts commercial production of acrylamide solids: The company started commercial production of acrylamide solids at its facility on June 2. The manufacturing unit is in Jhagadia, Gujarat.
    Prudent Corporate Advisory Services: Promoters buy 1% stake in Prudent Corporate Advisory Services. Promoter Rameshchandra Chimanlal Shah & persons acting in concert (PACs) acquired 4.25 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 2. With this, their shareholding in the company stands increased to 57.81 percent, up from 56.78 percent earlier.
    Promoters buy 1% stake in Prudent Corporate Advisory Services: Promoter Rameshchandra Chimanlal Shah & persons acting in concert acquired 4.25 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions on June 2. With this, their shareholding in the company has increased to 57.81 percent from 56.78 percent.
    Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals: Promoter Sadhanala Venkata Rao sells 7.75% stake in Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals. Promoter Sadhanala Venkata Rao offloaded 7.75 percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions on June 2. With this, Rao's shareholding in the company stands reduced to 22.39 percent, down 30.14 percent earlier.
    Promoter Sadhanala Venkata Rao sells 7.75% stake in Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals: Promoter Sadhanala Venkata Rao offloaded 7.75 percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions on June 2. With this, Rao's shareholding in the company stands reduced to 22.39 percent from 30.14 percent.
    Fiem Industries: Investor Elevation Capital V FII Holdings offloads 2.16% stake in Fiem Industries. Elevation Capital V FII Holdings sold 2.16 percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions on June 1. With this, its shareholding in the company stands reduced to 6.59 percent, down from 8.75 percent earlier.
    Elevation Capital V FII Holdings offloads 2.16% stake in Fiem Industries. Elevation Capital V FII Holdings sold 2.16 percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions on June 1. With this, its shareholding in the company stands reduced to 6.59 percent from 8.75 percent.
    Rajnish Wellness: Rajnish Wellness to consider issue of bonus shares on June 13. The company informed exchanges that the board on June 13 will consider issue of bonus shares and sub-division of equity shares of the company having face value of Rs 10 each.
    Rajnish Wellness to consider issue of bonus shares on June 13. The company informed exchanges that the board on June 13 will consider issue of bonus shares and sub-division of shares of the company having face value of Rs 10 each.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 06:46 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.